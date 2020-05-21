Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Wyoming Football & Men's/Women's Basketball Can Return to Campus June 1 Voluntary Activities

Tracy Ringolsby

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Athletic Department is taking the first steps toward a return to activity.

Student-athletes from football, and both men's and women's basketball will begin reutrning to campus on June 1 for voluntary athletic activities, it was announced on Wednesday. Athletes from other sports will return to campus under various phases.

The decision comes in the aftermath of the NCAA Council voting Wednesday to lift the moratorium on athletic-related activities, which is scheduled to end on May 31.

mwfbsked

“Our first priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, our campus community and the surrounding area,” UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman said in a statement issued by the Athletic Department. “We have done a deep dive into all of the options available, including quarantining and testing, and we feel good about our plan going forward. With quarantining and testing we believe there will be limited risk to our community, campus, staff and student-athletes.”

The Athletic Department’s transition back to sport participation will be done in a measured, disciplined way that accounts for the safety and well-being of everyone involved, according to a release from the school. 

In consultation with medical professionals and university administrators, a logistical, tactical and data-driven plan has been developed that will allow for the return of student-athletes to university facilities. 

The plan will remain flexible in order to adequately conform to the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the U.S. Department of Education and the State of Wyoming. So while the information below is not all inclusive, it does provide an overview of the steps the institution is taking to address student-athlete safety and community health.

“We have been evaluating possible ways to have a limited number of students voluntarily return to UW,” Primary Care Physician/Medical Director Dr. Matthew Boyer said. “This will be under strict supervision with strict limitations. In preparing this policy, we are following national and local government recommendations for resocialization.”

Wyoming will provide:

COVID-19 Testing – All student-athletes returning to Laramie for voluntary summer weight room workouts will receive required surveillance testing for (COVID-19). Surveillance testing will also be done on all university personnel who will regularly interact and come into contact with student-athletes.

Self-Quarantine – All student-athletes returning to Laramie for voluntary weight room workouts will complete a 14-day self-quarantine upon return.

Summer Weight Room Access – Will be limited to only student-athletes and coaches/staff who have completed a 14-day self-quarantine, been tested (COVID-19) and have been cleared by the Sports Medicine staff. Sports Medicine clearance will occur on a daily basis and include a daily temperature check and completion of a quick medical questionnaire/survey.

Cleaning – Policies and procedures will be implemented to ensure that all areas/equipment are cleaned after usage and at additional times throughout the day. Athletics facilities staff will also conduct additional cleaning at night including “deep cleanings” multiple times per week.

Housing – All student-athletes returning to Laramie for voluntary summer weight room workouts will have access to university residence halls during the 14-day self-quarantine period as needed. Additional residence halls will be available for student-athletes returning to Laramie for supervised summer weight room workouts in the event of a positive COVID-19 test.

Workout Apparel – All student-athletes will be provided multiple sets of workout apparel. A process will be implemented for all student-athletes to drop-off dirty workout apparel/pick-up clean workout apparel after each workout session.

Additional Safety Measures – All student-athletes/coaches/staff will initially be provided face coverings/masks and will be required to wear them at all times except when otherwise approved by our Sports Medicine staff. As always, all student-athletes will have access to Dr. Boyer and the Sports Medicine staff for all medical needs if/when necessary.

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Turner Recognized in 30 Under 30 Class of 2020 by International Venue Managers

Turner Worked at LSU and Alabama before joining Wyoming Athletic Department

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: McClain Will Never Forget Wyoming Cowboys' MW Clinching Win Over Utah In Final Game of 2002

Wyoming will air a replay of 57-56 MW title clinching win against Utah on its Facebook Page at 7 p.m., MDT Wednesday

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Athletic Teams Combine for an APR of 990 in Most Recent Academic Year

Nine Wyoming Athletic Teams Set All-Time High Multi-Year APR Scores

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Royo Earns Region Sportsmanship Award from Intercollegiate Tennis Association

Royo carried 4.0 GPA in Microbiology

Tracy Ringolsby

by

olddent

Check Out Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Wyoming -- Sponsor of Welcome To 7220

Offices Located in 10 Wyoming Cities

Tracy Ringolsby

Iris Tsafara Fits the Profile of Wyoming's Overseas Search for Women's Basketball Players

Iris Tsafara is Among 6 Recruits from Overseas in the Wyoming Cowgirls Class of 2020

Tracy Ringolsby

Updated with Quotes: Art Howe Has Rounded Third and is Back at Home in Houston

Howe, who came to Wyoming on a football scholarship and played baseball for the Cowboys, had a lengthy big-league career as a player, coach and manager

Tracy Ringolsby

Coach Bohl Addresses Wyoming Virtual Graduation

62 Wyoming student-athletes among 2,096 graduates recognized on Saturday

Tracy Ringolsby

by

WilliamRiley

Napoli's -- an Italian Delight in Cheyenne, Now Opened for Dining In or Take Out

With relaxed regulations, Napolis is open for diners in downtown Cheyenne

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Big League Player/Manager/Coach Art Howe Hospitalized After Positive Coronavirus Test

Art Howe, hospitalized this week with coronavirus, came to the University of Wyoming to be a QB but a back injury led him to the diamond on a path that took him to the big leagues

Tracy Ringolsby

by

FCooney