Wyoming Golfer Coe-Kirkham Earns Academic All-District Honors

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Wyoming men’s golfer Kirby Coe-Kirkham was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s At-Large First Team, announced Thursday by the College Sports Information Directors of America. In being named to the First Team, he now advances to the Academic All-America® ballot that will be announced in June.

A native of Sheridan, Wyo., Coe-Kirkham is an Academic All-Mountain West and Scholar-Athlete selection. He carries a 4.0 gpa in energy systems engineering. The All-District Team, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for both their academic and athletic accomplishments.

Coe-Kirkham had an outstanding sophomore campaign which resulted in a UW single season record for the lowest individual scoring average at 71.5 strokes per round. Coe-Kirkham played in eight events during the 2019-20 season, and registered five Top 25 finishes. His best finish was a sixth place spot at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational, while his season-best round was a seven-under 64 in the second round of the Ka’anapali Classic.

Coe-Kirkham was also selected to play in the Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase Pro-Am in February. He played in a foursome that included a PGA Tour professional and two amateur/donors representing the University of Wyoming. Wyoming was one of 10 collegiate golf programs invited to play in the Collegiate Showcase.

To be eligible for Academic All-America® consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative G.P.A. of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution and be nominated by his/her sports information director.