Wyoming Heads to New Mexico Optimistic About Chances in MW Indoor Championships

The Wyoming track & field teams will compete at the Mountain West Indoor Championships in Albuquerque Thursday through Saturday.

“We have quite a few athletes in the top-three, all-conference position,” said head coach Bryan Berryhill, “We have about five athletes that have a really good shot to win an individual conference championship. Hopefully we go out there and compete to our best.”

Last year, the Cowboys placed fifth with 76 points at the MW Indoor Championships, while the Cowgirls ended up seventh with 57 points. Both teams have placed athletes in scoring position in the individual Mountain West rankings so far this season.

“You can look on paper all you want and see where you rank individually or as a team, but we’ve really tried to stress going out there and fighting for every point,” Berryhill said. “That’s been our message to the team. No matter where you’re ranked, let’s go out there, fight, and see where we end up at the end of the day.”

On the track, Harry Ewing is ranked first in the conference in the 3,000m distance, with a time of 8:07.07. That time is second best in school history. Additionally, Michael Downey is ranked third in the same distance with a time of 8:09.13, which is No.4 all-time at UW. Downey is also ranked sixth in the mile with a time of 4:06.51.

Christopher Henry is slotted sixth in the 5,000m heading into the championships with a time of 4:21.13. He earned all-conference honors in this distance, as well as the 3,000m, a year ago. Wyatt Moore has the sixth-fastest 60m time in the conference this season at 6.91 seconds, and Caige McComb is seventh in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.50.

In the field, Kirk Unland is first in the league in the weight throw with a throw of 62-7.75. He finished second at last year’s championships behind teammate Hap Frketich. He’s the only MW competitor to clear 60 feet this year, and he’s done it at all four meets in which he’s competed. Colton Paller and Mikey DeRock are sixth and seventh, respectively, in the shot put with throws of 52-5.25 and 51-10.5.

William Nolan is ranked fourth in the long jump with a mark of 23-7.5, while Hunter Brown and Alec Richardson are sixth and ninth with leaps of 23-1.75 and 22-7.25, respectively. In the triple Jump, Nolan is ranked sixth with a jump of 47-3.75, while Reece Shannon is seventh with a mark of 46-10.75. Bryson Engebretson is fourth in the heptathlon with 4,604 points.

For the Cowgirls, Shayla Howell is ranked first in the long jump in the league with a best jump of 20-4.5. That jump is third all-time at UW and also ranked 25 in the nation. She is two inches shy of reaching a qualifying spot at the NCAA National Championships heading into this meet. Howell is also ranked 12 in the triple jump with a mark of 38-6. Aumni Ashby is slotted ninth in the triple jump, leaping 38-11 earlier this season.

Addison Henry is ranked fifth in the women’s shot put, with a career-best throw of 49-1, which is seventh all-time in Cowgirl history. It is the best throw by a Cowgirl since Andrea Batt in 2004. Henry is also ranked 10 in the Mountain West in the weight throw with a best mark of 55-2.75

On the track, Jasmyne Cooper is 11 in the 800m run with a time of 2:12.08. She’s also run Wyoming’s fastest 400m time this year at 57.22, which is 17 in the conference. Kacey Doner is ranked 16 in the 3,000m race with a time of 9:48.77, and her mile time of 4:59.77 is 18 in the conference. Ashley Bock’s 5,000m time of 17:34.03 is 18-best in the league this season.



Fans can follow @wyo_track on Twitter for updates, as well as following links for live results and live streams.