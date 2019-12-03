Wyoming Kicks Off Indoor Track & Field Season at Colorado School of Mines Thursday/Friday

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming track & field teams will compete for the first time this season at the Colorado School of Mines Alumni Classic this week. The two-day event begins on Thursday and concludes Friday inside the Steinhauer Fieldhouse in Golden, Colo.

“The team’s been training really well this fall,” said head track and field coach Bryan Berryhill. “I know the athletes and coaches are excited to get out there and see how the training is going to pay off.”

The meet starts at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday with the women’s pentathlon, while the men’s heptathlon starts at 10 a.m. There will be four field events on Thursday, starting at 3 p.m. with the shot put.

On Friday, the action continues at 10 a.m. with the triple jump. Track events begin at 11:40 a.m. with the 60m hurdles, and the day concludes with the distance medley relays at 3:30 p.m.

The Cowboys return six indoor all-Mountain West performers from a year ago, as Hap Frketich (weight throw), Jacob Harthun (4x400m relay), Christopher Henry (3,000m, 5,000m), Jace Marx (4x400m relay), Brandon McGuire (4x400m relay), Kirk Unland (weight throw) are all on the squad. There are also nine Cowboys on the roster who are currently on Wyoming’s indoor top-10 lists.

The Cowgirls do not return any indoor all-MW performers, however Shayla Howell is a returning outdoor All-American, earning the honor in the 4x100m relay during last year’s outdoor campaign. Additionally, there are eight Cowgirls on this year’s squad that have positions on Wyoming’s indoor top-10 lists.

Wyoming fans can follow the action on Twitter at @wyo_track or by clicking on the links to live results.