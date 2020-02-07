Welcome to 7220
Wyoming Makes Statement on Opening Day of Air Force Diving Invite

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

Colorado Springs – Freshman diver Melissa Mirafuentes and sophomore Brendan Barnes set the pace for the Cowgirl and Cowboy diving squads on the opening day Thursday of the three-day Air Force Diving Invite.

The men competed in the 3-meter while the women started off in the 1-meter.

Mirafuentes led all divers in first with a score of 305.45 in the preliminaries, followed by redshirt junior Karla Contreras in second with a mark of 285.65. The pair earned a bye to the quarterfinals. Sophomore McKenna Houlihan also made the cut with a score of 251.00 to finish in 11. Senior Abigail Zoromski was just out of the top 12 with a mark of 242.10.

In the following two rounds, Mirafuentes and Contreras led their quarterfinal groups with scores of 302.95 and 290.90, respectively. Houlihan placed second in group D with a score of 254.54 to advance.

“Our women were the class of the competition to place 1,2 and 4 on the 1-meter,” head diving coach Ted Everett said. “McKenna (Houlihan) earned a NCAA Zone E qualifying mark for the first time this season which is a great accomplishment.”

The finals featured three Cowgirls in the top four. Mirafuentes placed first with a final score of 298.60 followed by Contreras with a mark of 293.05. Houlihan qualified for the NCAA Zone E meet with a mark of 270.05

On the men’s side, Byrnes placed eighth in the prelims with a score of 291.05. He moved on to the second round of the competition. Junior Elijah Chan recorded a mark of 259.90 to place 13 just out of the next round, while freshman Payton Lee was 18 with a score of 238.80.

“The men had a solid performance against a strong field. Brendan (Byrnes) moved out of the prelims and Eli (Chan) just missed a spot.”

The Cowboys will be competing Friday in the 1-meter while the women are in action on the 3-meter. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. MT in Colorado Springs.

