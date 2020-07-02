Wyoming Men's and Women's Swimming/Diving Earn Schollar All-America Team Honors

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletics

COLORADO SPRINGS – The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs were named to the Scholar All-America Team by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America for the exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2020 Spring semester.

Wyoming was one of 461 schools to receive the award for the spring semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their spring grade point averages and represent 17,982 student-athletes.

Additional institutional adjustments to grading systems resulted in GPAs nearly one-quarter letter grade higher than previously. As a result, the CSCAA will not be publishing team GPAs. This Semester’s list also does not include teams at institutions that switched entirely to pass/fail grading.

"Academics continue to be a top priority for the Wyoming Swimming and Diving program, and last semester was another example of that,” Head Swimming and Diving Head Coach Dave Denniston said. “Our Scholar All-American's not only performed brilliantly in the pool last season, but they also found a way to adjust the way they had to learn in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. We are extremely proud of our student-athlete's tenacity and desire to be well-rounded people in every aspect of their experience as a Cowboy or Cowgirl."

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.