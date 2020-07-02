Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Football
Men's Hoops

Wyoming Men's and Women's Swimming/Diving Earn Schollar All-America Team Honors

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletics

COLORADO SPRINGS – The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs were named to the Scholar All-America Team by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America for the exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2020 Spring semester.

Wyoming was one of 461 schools to receive the award for the spring semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their spring grade point averages and represent 17,982 student-athletes.

mwfbsked
A proud sponsor of WelcomeTo7220.com. Click the logo to visit the website

Additional institutional adjustments to grading systems resulted in GPAs nearly one-quarter letter grade higher than previously. As a result, the CSCAA will not be publishing team GPAs. This Semester’s list also does not include teams at institutions that switched entirely to pass/fail grading.

"Academics continue to be a top priority for the Wyoming Swimming and Diving program, and last semester was another example of that,” Head Swimming and Diving Head Coach Dave Denniston said. “Our Scholar All-American's not only performed brilliantly in the pool last season, but they also found a way to adjust the way they had to learn in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. We are extremely proud of our student-athlete's tenacity and desire to be well-rounded people in every aspect of their experience as a Cowboy or Cowgirl."

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Maldanado Ready to Put Back-to-Back Disappointments in the Rear View Mirror

Maldanado sets the tone in Wyoming basketball's revival after empty seats and limited wins the last two years

Tracy Ringolsby

Kevin's Commentary: Memories of the Late Jim Kiick

Jim Kiick passed away recently at the age of 73

Tracy Ringolsby

What if Wyoming Was In A Conference with 5 Other MW Members & 6 Schools From The Past?

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde has a proposal for a regional overall that would create 10 12-team Divsion I conferences

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirl Freshman Morgan Ryan Wins 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Amateur

Wyoming cowgirl Morgan Ryan edges Ali Mulhall of Henderson, Nev., in a playoff to claim WSGA Amateur Championship Title

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Hoops Coach Linder Knows Assistant Coaches Have to be Assets for a Team Success

The assistants in the Linder Era of Wyoming basketball understand Laramie and what it takes for the Cowboys to be a factor in the Mountain West

Tracy Ringolsby

SI Insider: Pat Forde on Connecticut Football Indepdence Forcing Downsizing Non-Revenue Sports

UConn Athletics, more than $40 million in debit in 2019, eliminated four non-revenue sports

Tracy Ringolsby

Conversations with Kevin: Former Wyoming Cowboy Center Chase Roullier

Roullier went from Wyoming to the Washington Redskins as a 6th round draft in 2017

Tracy Ringolsby

SI's Hot Stove: Brady & Company Working To Be Ready for NFL Season

NFLPAs medical director recommended halting group workouts, but Brady and the Bucs are moving ahead

Tracy Ringolsby

Ann Vicchy, who built Wyoming Swimming program into a factor, passed away last week

Vicchy coach women's swimming and her husband Frank coach the men's team at Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

From Sports Illustrated: Will Sports Wave Goodbye to Handshakes?

Kaitlin O'Toole is joined by SI writer Steve Rushin to discuss if sports will eliminate the use of the Infamous handshake.

Tracy Ringolsby