Wyoming Opens WAC Swimming Championships in Record-Setting Style

HOUSTON –The Cowboy Swimming and Diving squads opened up the 2020 WAC Championship with a school record in the 200 medley relay on Wednesday. Wyoming sits in fourth place with 87 points after the first day of competition. 

Cal State Bakersfield leads the way in first with 109, Air Force is second with 101 and Cal Baptist is third with 93 points.

The team of senior Tyler Klatt, sophomore Grant Sloan, junior Brayden Love and senior PJ Musser posted a school best mark in a time of 1:27.01. It was previously held by the team of Wad Nelson, Gabe Rooker, George Eglesfield and Bryce Carter who had a time of 1:27.24 set in 2016.

“We are off to a good start and one of our best days is tomorrow,” head coach Dave Denniston said. “The men are looking forware to racing individual events.”

In the 3 meter diving preliminaries, Sophomore Brendan Byrnes posted the top mark for the Cowboys with a score of 290.90 to place eighth to move into the finals. Byrnes followed that up with a 305.10 mark and a third place finish in the finals. The duo of junior Elijah Chan and freshman Payton Lee recorded 13 and 16 finishes in the opening six dives with scores of 262.70 and 232.10 respectively. In the consolation finals, Chan and Lee would record scores of 258.60 and 249.20 to finish 15 and 16 overall.

The 800-freestyle relay rounded out day one of the conference championship. The team of senior Jacob Harlan, sophomores Miller Browne, Austin Crump and Ryan Netzel touched the wall in a season-best time of 6:29.60.


Action will continue Thursday with preliminaries for the 500-freestyle and men’s 1-meter diving beginning 10:30 a.m. MT, followed by the 200 IM, 50 freestyle plus the 200-free relay. The evening session with the finals of each event are set to start at 5:00 p.m.

