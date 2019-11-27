Wyoming Record Equalling Five Cowgirls Receive Conference Volleyball Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS – A school record-tying four Wyoming Cowgirls received first-team All-Mountain West Volleyball honors announced Wednesday by the league office. The 18-member All-Mountain West Team and the six Honorable Mention selections were selected by the league’s head coaches.

Madi Fields, Jackie McBride, KC McMahon and Tara Traphagan were all named to the All-Mountain West Team. Mackenzie Coates was an Honorable Mention selection.

The five individual honors equaled 1989 when Wyoming was a member of the High Country Athletic Conference, and the Cowgirls had four First Team All-Conference honorees and an Honorable Mention selection.

It is the third consecutive honor for McBride after she ranked fourth in the league in hitting percentage with a .369 clip. McBride ranked third in the MW averaging 1.36 blocks per set and was seventh in the conference averaging 3.65 points per.

McBride was second on the team during league play with 190 kills and had a team-best 94 total blocks and 252 points. McBride was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week Nov. 18, the third player of the week honor of her career.

Traphagan received the second overall honor of her career after she was also named to the All-MW Team in 2017. Traphagan was third on the team during Mountain West play with 178 kills (2.66 per set), a .279 hitting percentage and 196.5 points. On Nov. 11, Traphagan was named the MW’s Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career.

Fields and McMahon both were named to the All-Mountain West Team for the first time. Fields, who was named the MW’s Defensive Player of the Week four times over the last six weeks, led the conference in both digs (326) and digs per set (4.72). Fields became the all-time leader in program history in career digs last week in the win over Nevada and now has 1,720 for her historic career. Fields also led the Cowgirls with 22 service aces and finished just outside of the top-10 in the league averaging .32 per set during league action.

McMahon finished fifth in the league with a team-best 3.30 kills per set during 2019 MW play while her 3.62 points per set ranked eighth in the league. McMahon notched 218 kills during conference play and also had 36 total blocks.

Coates finished second in the league averaging 10.67 assists per set in her first season as a Cowgirl, finishing only behind CSU’s Katie Oleksak, who was the MW Player of the Year. Coates had a pair of double-doubles during conference play in 2019, tallied 459 assists, 25 kills while hitting .362, averaged 1.84 digs per set, had 29 total blocks and was second on the team with 12 service aces.

The Cowgirls will play in the postseason for the third-straight season. Wyoming earned the NIVC’s automatic bid after finishing second in the league and are waiting to see if it receives an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.