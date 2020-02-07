Welcome to 7220
Wyoming Soccer Has 7-Game Spring Schedule

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE) – The University of Wyoming women’s soccer team will play a seven-match spring schedule that includes six road matches along with the Alumni Game.

The Cowgirls begin their spring slate on Saturday, February 29, against the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers in Golden, Colo. Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT. The following weekend, UW will face the Utah Utes, on Saturday, March 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah. After a couple of weeks of training, the team will return to the pitch on Sunday, March 29, against the Creighton Blue Jays in Omaha.

On Saturday, April 11, UW will play a double-header against Denver and Northern Colorado in Denver. The first match with DU is scheduled for 3 p.m. with the match-up against the Bears to follow after. The Cowgirls will take on the Colorado Buffaloes, on Sat., April 18 at noon in Boulder. The Cowgirls will conclude the schedule with its annual Alumni Game. It’s set for Sun., April 26 in the IPF beginning at 1 p.m.

2020 Spring Schedule

2 p.m. vs. Colorado School of Mines

1:00 p.m. vs. Utah

12 p.m. vs. Creighton

3 p.m. vs. Denver

TBA vs. Northern Colorado

12 p.m. vs. Colorado

1 p.m. vs. Alumni Game

