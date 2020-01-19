Wyoming Swim Teams Wrap Up Duel Action With Losses at UNLV

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

LAS VEGAS– The Wyoming men’s and women’s swimming teams closed out dual action on Saturday against the UNLV Rebels. The Cowboys fell 147-128, while the Cowgirls lost 158-142.

Both squads opened up the meet with a first place finish in the 400-yard medley relay. The women’s A relay team touched the wall with the winning time of 3:47.24 while the B relay finished in a time of 3:51.60 The men’s A relay would follow that up with a first place finish recording a time of 3:18.24.

In the 1,650 freestyle, senior Daniela Luna Rocha placed second with a time of 17:52.72, while freshman Roxanna Ramirez went touched the wall in 17:36.86 to place fourth. Sophomore Ryan Netzel had a second place finish with a 16:03.41 time. Freshman Daniel Cumnock-Francois was just shy of his season-best with a time of 16:36.89.

Sophomore Lainee Jones was a top the podium with a 1:51.75 time in the 200 freestyle, while the top finisher on the men’s side was senior Jacob Harlan with a season-best time of 1:40.63. Sophomore Austin Crump followed with another season-best time of 1:41.87.

The top finisher for the women in the 100 backstroke was junior Katelyn Blattner in a time 57.47, while freshman Emily Giles went 58.11 to place fifth. Senior Tyler Klatt went 50.13 to take the event followed by fellow senior Sean Calkins in a time of 51.80.

Wyoming went 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke led by sophomore Phoebe Browne who completed the race in 1:04.93. Fellow sophomore Andrea Niemann had a time of 1:05.58. Sophomore Grant Sloan was just .20 tenths of a second off his season-best with a time of 55.58, while junior Mitchell Hovis went 57.09.

In the 200-yard butterfly, junior Hannah Mclean-Leonard finished in second with a time of 2:06.24, while fellow junior Brayden Love placed first with a mark of 1:49.37. Freshman Thomas Diaz was second in a time of 1:51.56.

Sophomore Avery Otto-Horn swam a career-best time of 24.36 in the 50 freestyle followed by fellow sophomore Sani Carsrud in sixth with a time of 24.70. Sophomore James Bouda raced his way to a career-best mark of 20.66 to place first.

Jones followed up her performance with a 52.24 time in the 100 freestyle while Carsrud went 53.42 to place fourth. Senior PJ Musser swam a second place time of 45.26 to finish second while Bouda recorded a time of 45.73.

Giles was the top finisher in the 200 backstroke in a time of 2:05.27. On the men’s side, Klatt went 1:50.46 to place second.

Phoebe Browne continued her solid performance in the 200 breaststroke with a season-best time of 2:20.84. Senior Stephanie Grandin was third in a time of 2:23.10 and junior Rylie Pilon had a fourth place finish in a time of 2:25.14. Hovis completed the race in a time of 2:04.20 to place second.

In the 500 freestyle, Blattner completed the competition in a time of 5:01.28 for a first place spot. She was followed by freshman Olivia Staver with a mark of 5:04.16. The top finisher for the men was Harlan with a time of 4:39.27 while sophomore Ryan Netzel was close behind in 4:41.25.

Mclean-Leonard got back in the winner’s column with a time of 54.70 in the 100 butterfly. Otto-Horn placed third with a in a time of 57.37. Love took the win on the men’s side with a time of 48.74.

In the 400 IM, sophomore Erin Eccleston went 4:37.09, while freshman Thomas Diaz placed second with a time of 4:01.50. In the final event of the day, the team of Mclean-Leonard, Carsrud, Blattner and Jones went 1:36.83 in the 200 freestyle. The team of Musser, Sloan, Bouda and Love went 1:22.24.

On the boards, both the men and women completed competition on both the 1 and 3-meter. Freshman Melissa Mirafuentes placed fifth on Friday in the 1-meter preliminaries with a score of 283.80. She finished sixth in the finals with a total of 553.80. Redshirt junior Karla Contreras was 11 in the prelims with a score of 264.20. She placed eighth in the finals with a total score of 547.10. On the men’s side, junior Elijah Chan finished the 3-meter preliminaries with a score of 203.15. During Saturday’s competition, Mirfuentes placed fifth in the 1-meter preliminaries with a score of 277.10 followed by Contreras with a mark of 250.15. Chan had a score of 216.65 in the 3-meter. On Saturday, Contreras placed seventh in the 3-meter prelims with a score of 293.35 followed by Mirafuentes with a mark of 277.10. Contreras placed 11 in the meet with a total score of 560.15 while Mirafuentes moved up to fifth with a score of 600.85. Sophomore Elijah Chan had a score of 203.15 in the 3-meter.

The Cowboy and Cowgirl diving squads will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Air Force Diving Invite. The women will be back in the pool for the Mountain West Conference Championships while the men return to action on Wed., Feb. 26 at the WAC Championships.