Wyoming Swimmers Take Lead Over Cal Baptist; Diving Events This Weekend

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

RIVERSIDE – The Wyoming men’s and women’s swimming teams are both holding a lead over the Cal Baptist Lancers with only the swimming events being completed on Thursday afternoon. The diving scores will be added after the two teams compete in the Bruin Invite over the next two days. The Cowboys are ahead of CBU 149-113 while the Cowgirls have three point lead, 132.5-129.5.

Both squads opened up the meet with a first place finish in the 400-yard medley relay. The women’s A relay team touched the wall with the winning time of 3:53.40 followed closely by the Wyoming B relay time in second with a time of 3:57.90. The men’s A relay would follow that up with a first place finish recording a time of 3:20.93.

In the women’s 1000 freestyle, senior Daniela Luna Rocha won the event for a second meet in a row recording a season best time of 10:28.91. Fellow senior Astrid Iturbe would take third in the event with a season best time of 10:42.71. For the men, it would be a 1-2 finish as sophomore Ryan Netzel took first with a season-best time of 9:37.73 while freshman Robert Mitchell finished second with a career-best time of 9:44.51.

It would be another first place finish for the Cowgirls in the 200 freestyle as junior Katelyn Blattner would touch the wall first with a time of 1:53.23. Freshman Olivia Staver finished in a time of 1:55.32 to take third. The Cowboys would go 1-2-3 in the event led by the duo of sophomore Miller Browne and senior Seth Borgert finishing with times of 1:42.30 and 1:42.89, respectively. Senior Jacob Harlan followed them in third with a time of 1:42.91.

In the 100 backstroke, three Cowgirls would get in the scoring column. The trio would be led by junior Hannah Mclean-Leonard who won the event with a time of 57.82. Sophomore Molly Green was third with a mark of 1:02.30 followed by fellow sophomore Kira Crane in fifth finishing in a time of 1:02.64. The men were led by senior Tyler Klatt who placed second with a time of 51.36. Senior Sean Calkins and freshman Andrew Rodriguez finished fourth and fifth with times of 52.30 and 53.02, respectively.

In the women’s 100 breaststroke, sophomore Phoebe Browne touched the wall in a time of 1:05.01 to finish first. Junior Rylie Pilon would touch the wall with a time of 1:07.87 to finish third. It would be another one-two finish for the Cowboys this time led by sophomore Grant Sloan who touched the wall at 56.70 followed by junior Mitchell Hovis who recorded a time of 57.59.

Freshman Roxanne Ramirez and sophomore Andrea Niemann would both earn points in the 200 butterfly finishing third and fifth with season best times of 2:13.64 and 2:15.72. For the second straight meet, junior Brayden Love took the top spot with a mark of 1:49.50, while freshman Thomas Diaz followed with a time of 1:52.53.

In the 50 freestyle, sophomore Avery Otto-Horn tied her season-best of 24.66 and finished third. On the men’s side, senior PJ Musser was also third with a time of 21.01 followed closely by sophomore James Bouda with a season-best mark of 21.05. In the 100 freestyle, Musser would earn a second place finish recording a time of 45.98 while Bouda took third touching the wall at 46.45.

Blattner won her second event of the night with in the 200 yard backstroke in a time of 2:05.87. Freshmsn Emma Mehl would finish second with a season-best time of 2:12.37. Klatt would come in second for the men touching the wall in 1:52.70. Rodriguez was fourth with a mark of 1:55.10 followed by Calkins in fifth with a time of 1:56.71.

In the 200 breaststroke, Niemann led a trio of Cowgirls as she took second in a time of 2:22.84. Senior Stephanie Grandin and freshman Alissa Ongaco would finish third and fourth with times of 2:23.80 and 2:26.15 respectively. For the men, the duo of Hovis and Diaz would take second and third clocking times of 2:07.07 and 2:13.62.

The Cowboys would sweep the 500 freestyle led by a first place finish from Netzel who recorded a time of 4:39.10. He was followed by Miller Browne in second with a time of 4:39.22 and Harlan in third with a time of 4:43.25.

In the 100 butterfly, two Cowgirls finished in the top three. Sophomore Lainee Jones would touch the wall in second with a time of 58.88 while freshman Emily Giles would follow her closely in a season-best time of 58.89. Love would win the event on the men’s side with a time of 48.64.

A trio of Cowgirls scored in the 400 IM led by Staver who placed second with a season-best time of 4:37. Ramirez finished closely behind with 4:37.66 and sophomore Erin Eccleston in a season-best time of 4:39.10. The men were solid in the event with three in the scoring column. Diaz also finished in second with a time of 4:05.96 followed by Borgert with a mark of 4:06.73. Freshman Cameron Murphy was fourth with his time of 4:09.67.

The squads closed out the day with the team of Jones, sophomore Sani Carsrud, Mclean-Leonard and Blattner taking first in the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:30.08. The men behind the strong swimming of Musser, Bouda, Harlan and Love were second in a time of 3:03.52.

Both squads will be back in action on Saturday to wrap up the dual season. They will face the UNLV Rebels beginning at 1 p.m. MT in Las Vegas.