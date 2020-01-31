Wyoming Swimming and Diving Teams Earn National Academic Recognition

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

COLORADO SPRINGS– The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs were named to the Scholar All-America Team by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America for the exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2019 Fall semester.

The Cowgirls earned a composite GPA of 3.34 in the fall, while the men completed the semester with a 3.19 team grade point average. The CSCAA selected a record 762 programs from 480 institutions to the Scholar All-America Team for the fall 2019 semester. The teams were selected on the basis of their fall grade point averages and represent 17,685 student-athletes.

"Once again our swimmers and divers are making their academics and work in the classroom as much of a priority as their performance in the pool,” head coach Dave Denniston said. “I'm really proud of all of them. Our office of academic support works endlessly to get the best tutors and mentors for all of our athlete's and it shines through. I'm excited to see all of our swimmers and divers investing in their future by working so hard in the classroom."

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

The Cowboy and Cowgirl diving squads will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Air Force Diving Invite. The women will be back in the pool for the Mountain West Conference Championships while the men return to action on Wed., Feb. 26 at the WAC Championships.