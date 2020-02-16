Wyoming T&F Wrap Up Split Competition; Ready for Air Force Open on Friday

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

The Wyoming track & field teams completed their weekend of competition with day two of both the Texas Tech Shootout and the Husky Classic. The Cowboys and Cowgirls are now just two weeks away from the Mountain West Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M.

At the Texas Tech Shootout, sophomore Jasmyne Cooper was Wyoming’s top finisher of the day, placing fourth in the 600 yard run with a time of 1:23.71. Sophomore Julia Kay O’Neil placed ninth in the same event, crossing the line in 1:26.56.

Junior Addison Henry picked up a top-10 finish in the shot put, placing eighth with a throw of 47-9.75.

In the triple jump, sophomore Aumni Ashby placed 16 with a best leap of 38-7.5. Junior Marie Doherty placed 64 in the 400m run with a personal-best time of 1:01.15.

For the Cowboys, senior Colton Paller placed eighth in the shot put with a mark of 52-2.75. Freshman Mikey DeRock finished just behind his teammate with a personal best throw of 51-10.5 to place ninth. DeRock improved on his previous best by two feet, four inches.

Sophomore Caige McComb finished 17 in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.56. In the 60m dash, sophomore Roman Smith was the Pokes’ top finisher, placing 38 with a time of 7.18. Junior Jacob Harthun placed 44 in the 400m with a time of 50.13.

In the field, junior William Nolan placed 18 in the triple jump with a best jump of 46-7.5, while sophomore Reece Shannon placed 24 with a leap of 44-8.

At the Husky Classic, senior Michael Downey placed 29 in the mile with a time of 4:07.38, while sophomore Tom Moulai finished in 51 with a time of 4:15.76.

The Wyoming teams are scheduled to compete next at the Air Force Open on Friday. Then, the MW Championships are Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27-29.