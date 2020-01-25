Wyoming Track and Field Adds Eight Commitments in Early Signing Period

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE– Wyoming track & field head coach Bryan Berryhill announced eight early signees for the 2020-21 season, including five distance athletes, a pole vaulter, a jumper and a sprinter.

“I thought the coaches did a great job of not only recruiting the state of Wyoming, but the region and finding the best talent we could out there,” Berryhill said. “I think it’s a very well-rounded class. It fills all the needs we were looking for. We’re excited to see what they can bring in the next four or five years.”

An in-depth information about the eight that will join the Brown and Gold next season.

Riley Geldean | Erie, Colo. | Centaurus HS | Distance

High School: Earned four letter awards in cross country and three in track & field… Was all-state in cross country in 2016 and 2017… Earned all-region honors in 2016-19 and was all-conference in 2016-18… Named a cross country team captain in 2019… Led her team to a regional placing in 2016-19 and conference championships in 2016-19… In track & field, was an individual state qualifier in 2016 and 2017, and her 4x800m relay team qualified for state in 2019… Owns school record times in both the 3,200m and 5,000m distances… Was a member of the honor roll in 2016-19 and the National Honor Society in 2018 and 2019.

Kiona Gibbs | Denver, Colo. | Northfield HS | Sprints

High School: Finished sixth at the state championships in the 200m dash in 2019, followed up by a fifth-place finish in the 4x100m relay and a runner-up performance in the sprint medley relay… Helped earn a total of 17 of her school’s 39 team points at the state meet…. As a freshman, placed 13 in the 200m at the state championships.

Emmy Johnson | Laramie, Wyo. | Laramie HS | Distance

High School: Earned four letter awards in cross country and three in track & field… In cross country, earned All-State honors from 2016-18… Finished seventh at the state meet as a freshman, fifth as a sophomore and sixth as a junior… In track & field, was the 2019 state champion in the 400m, runner-up in the 200m and part of the second-place 4x200m relay team with fellow signee Aubrey Sanchez as she guided her school to a state championship… During the outdoor season, was the state champion in the 4x100m relay and 300m hurdles… In 2018, was the outdoor state champion in the 4x100m relay, 100m dash and 300m hurdles… Was a member of the National Honor Society and made the honor roll each year of her high school career.

Gus McIntyre | Colorado Springs, Colo. | Palmer HS | Distance

High School: In 2019, finished fifth at the state cross country championships to earn first-team All-State honors… As a sophomore in 2018, placed sixth at the cross country state championship race to earn first-team all-state honors… Placed 11 at the Nike Cross Nationals Southwest Regional meet in 2019… In track & field, placed fifth in 2019 at the state championships in the 3,200m run… Was invited to the Nike Chandler Rotary meet to compete in the 3,200m run.

Sadie McMullen | Morrison, Colo. | Valor Christian HS | Jumps and Sprints

High School: Earned letters in track & field as a freshman, sophomore and junior… Guided her team to league and state championships as a junior… was the league and state champion in the long jump with a league-record mark… Part of the 4x200m relay team that set a state record to earn a state championship… Earned first-team All-State honors… As a sophomore, was the league champion in the 100m dash while guiding her team to league and state titles… Earned all-conference honors… As a freshman, was the long jump league champion with a then-league and school record mark… Was the league champion in the 4x200m relay and the 4x100m relay… Was all-conference in the long jump, 4x200m relay and 4x100m relay… Was a 2019 National Indoors qualifier and ranked No. 9 nationally in the long jump in 2019.

Mason Norman | Colorado Springs, Colo. | The Classical Academy | Distance

High School: In cross country, was the 3A state champion in 2017, 2018 and 2019, earning first-team All-State honors all three seasons… Guided his team to a state title in 2017, a runner-up finish in 2019 and third place in 2018… Placed 13 at the Nike Cross Nationals Southwest Regional meet in 2019… In track & field, took second at state in the 3,200m run and third in the 1,600m run as a junior, matching his placing at the state meet from his sophomore season… Qualified for the state meet in the 3,200m run as a freshman, and placed fifth.

Aubry Sanchez | Laramie, Wyo. | Laramie HS | Pole Vault

High School: Was the state champion in the indoor pole vault as a junior, and followed that performance with a second-place finish at state in the pole vault during the outdoor season… Earned All-State honors during the outdoor season as a sophomore and during both the indoor and outdoor seasons as a junior… Was part of the 2019 state runner-up 4x200m relay team with fellow signee Emmy Johnson… Has earned three letter awards in both indoor and outdoor track & field… Earned academic letter awards during her sophomore and junior seasons… Named to the honor roll as a sophomore and junior.

Abigail Whitman | Laramie, Wyo. | Laramie HS | Distance

High School: Earned four letters in cross country and three letters in Nordic skiing and outdoor track each… Was the 2019 Wyoming state cross country champion… In track, holds school records in the 800m, 1,600m and 3,200m distances… Was the state champion in the 800m as a sophomore and junior… Her sprint medley relay teams won state and Best of the Best in both 2018 and 2019… Won the Wyoming Best of the Best in the 800m in 2018… Earned All-State honors in the 3,200m run as a freshman… Qualified for state in the 800m, 1,600m and 3,200m races as a freshman, sophomore and junior and finished top four in each of those races… Placed top-10 in every year in every race she’s competed in during cross country, Nordic skiing and track & field seasons… Was the 2019 Nordic skiing 10,000m state champion… Member of the National Honor Society and the honor roll… Was president of the Z-Club as a senior.