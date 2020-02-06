Wyoming Track and Field Set for Mountain Lion Invite This Weekend

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming track and field teams will head to Colorado Springs for the UC-Colorado Springs-hosted Mountain Lion Invite Friday and Saturday.

“It's going to be another good opportunity for us to fine tune what we have been working on in practice,” said head coach Bryan Berryhill. “This meet will lead into a big and very important week for us in Texas and Washington, so this is a nice setup for us to build some momentum heading into those competitions.”

The Cowboys have two athletes currently leading the Mountain West in their respective events. Kirk Unland is the league’s weight throw leader with a season-best throw of 62-7.75. He has won all three competitions he has competed in this season. Additionally, Harry Ewing leads the Mountain West in the 3,000m race with a personal best time of 8:07.07. That time is second all-time at UW, and it earned him the Mountain West Athlete of the Week honor this week.

Michael Downey is third in the league in the mile with a best time of 4:06.51, while Wyatt Moore’s 60m time of 6.91 is fourth in the conference. William Nolan has the Mountain West’s third-best long jump mark of 23-7.5, and Bryson Engebretson is ranked fourth in the heptathlon with a score of 4,604 points.

For the Cowgirls, Shayla Howell is the top-ranked long jumper in the conference with a season-best leap of 20-4.5. She earned Mountain West Field Athlete of the Week honors earlier this year for that jump. Additionally, Howell is ninth in the triple jump with a mark of 38-6. Aumni Ashby is seventh in the triple jump after a leap of 38-11 this last weekend.

Addison Henry is fourth in the shot put with a season-best mark of 49-1, and she is 10in the weight throw with a throw of 55-2.75.

In the 5,000m run, Ashley Bock and Addi Iken are ranked eighth and ninth with times of 17:34.03 and 17:37.17, respectively.