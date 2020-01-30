Wyoming Track and Field Teams Headed to Colorado Invite This Weekend

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan -- Wyoming Athletic Department

The Wyoming track & field teams will travel south to Boulder, Colo., this weekend to compete at the Colorado Invitational. The teams had last weekend off from competition, and will now look to improve on their first two meets of the season.

“The athletes showed they trained over the break,” said head coach Bryan Berryhill. “Now, we just want to see progression. We want to see us get better each week leading up to the Mountain West Indoor Championships. This week, we’re heading down to the University of Colorado. They have a really nice facility, so hopefully we see some good marks.”

Leading the way so far this season for Wyoming is Cowboy thrower Kirk Unland and Cowgirl jumper Shayla Howell. Both athletes are top in the Mountain West in their events and have each won back-to-back event titles at meets. Howell is currently first in the MW and 11 in the nation in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 4.5 inches. Unland is first in the conference and 59 in the nation in the weight throw with a toss of 62-7.75.

Among conference leaders, Cowboy sprinter Wyatt Moore is third in the 60m dash with a best time of 6.91, while Michael Downey is third in the league with an altitude-adjusted mile time of 4:11.07. Christopher Henry is fifth in the mile with a time of 4:11.95.

The Cowboys have four ranked in the top-10 of the conference in the long jump as William Nolan (third), Hunter Brown (fifth), Alec Richardson (eighth) and Pete Mead (10) have all performed well so far this season. Nolan and Reece Shannon are also both top-10 in the triple jump. Colton Paller is the fifth-ranked shot put thrower in the league with a mark of 52-5.25. Bryson Engebretson is fourth in the heptathlon with 4,604 points.

For the Cowgirls, Addison Henry is fourth in the shot put with a throw of 49-1, and she is eighth in the weight throw with a mark of 55-2.75. Jasmyne Cooper is eighth in the 400m run with a best time of 57.22.

Howell is also seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 38-6, while Aumni Ashby is sitting just outside the top-10 in the same event with a best jump of 38-0.75.