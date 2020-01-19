From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan -- Wyoming Athletic Department

USAFA – The Wyoming men’s and women’s track & field teams wrapped up the Air Force Invitational with 10 podium finishes, including one event title for the Cowgirls.

Junior Addison Henry won the shot put on her final throw of the day, posting a mark of 47-6.25. She was in second heading into the final round, but leapfrogged the top spot in dramatic fashion.

Sophomore Aumni Ashby took second in the triple jump with a best jump of 38-0.75 to tie her season best.

On the track for the Cowgirls, senior Kacey Doner and sophomore Katelyn Mitchem took second and third in the mile race with altitude-adjusted times of 5:02.16 and 5:06.51, respectively. In the 3,000m distance, junior Ashley Bock took third with a time of 10:22.26. Sophomore Jasmyne Cooper took third in the 800m race with a time of 57.64.

For the Cowboys, senior Michael Downey and junior Christopher Henry took second and third in the mile race with times of 4:11.07 and 4:11.95, respectively. Sophomore Tom Moulai ran a solid 800m race and took third with a time of 1:56.19, in what is the first attempt at that distance in the Brown and Gold for the Kentucky transfer. Freshman Wyatt Moore took third in the 60m dash with a time of 6.99, after advancing through the prelims and semifinals to reach the finals.

The Cowboys had other notable performances, including sophomore Jerald Taylor taking fourth in the 3,000m with a time of 8:30.42, while freshman Mikey DeRock took fourth in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 49-6.50

For the Cowgirls, sophomore Kaylee Kearse took fourth in the 800m with a time of 2:22.50, a personal best time, while sophomore Addi Iken took fifth in the 3,000m with a time of 10:28.91.

The Wyoming track and field teams will be back in action on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 through Feb. 1 at both the Oredigger Classic in Golden, Colo., and the Colorado Invitational in Boulder, Colo.

WYOMING RESULTS

Air Force Invitational

Cadet Field House

USAFA, Colo.

Jan. 18, 2020

Distances 800m and up are converted for altitude

Cowboy Results

60m Semifinals: 6. Wyatt Moore, 6.98q; 15. Jace Marx, 7.11

60m Finals: 3. Wyatt Moore, 6.99

800m: 3. Tom Moulai, 1:56.19*

Mile: 2. Michael Downey, 4:11.07; 3. Christopher Henry, 4:11.95; 7. Albert Steiner, 4:14.86*; 12. Harry Ewing, 4:18.33

3,000m: 4. Jerald Taylor, 8:30.42; 8. Connor Zydek, 8:46.22*; 9. Will Persin, 8:55.07*

Mile Relay: 5. Wyoming ‘A’, 3:29.77; 6. Wyoming ‘B’, 3:31.73

High Jump: 9. Hunter Brown, 6-4.75*; 10. Pete Mead, 6-4.75; 11. Samuel Schneider, 6-2.75

Triple Jump: 5. William Nolan, 47-3.75; 7. Reece Shannon, 46-10.25; 8. Jefferson Danso, 45-9.25

Shot Put: 4. Mikey DeRock, 49-6.50*; 6. Colton Paller, 48-8.75

Cowgirl Results

60m: 15. Ally Serbick, 8.34

400m: 3. Jasmyne Cooper, 57.64

800m: 4. Kaylee Kearse, 2:22.50*; 7. McKenzi Davison, 2:25.32*

Mile: 2. Kacey Doner, 5:02.16; 3. Katelyn Mitchem, 5:06.51

3,000m: 3. Ashley Bock, 10:22.26; 5. Addi Iken, 10:28.91; 8. Kaleigh Douglass, 10:48.53*; 9. Victoria Tenpenny, 11:02.69*

Mile Relay: 5. Wyoming ‘A’, 4:03.72; 7. Wyoming ‘B’, 4:27.09

Pole Vault: Kayla Stibley, NH; Madison Friend, NH

High Jump: 11. Anissa Warner, 5-3

Triple Jump: 2. Aumni Ashby, 38-0.75; Shayla Howell, NM

Shot Put: 1. Addison Henry, 47-6.25; Maddy Dedic, NM

* denotes a personal best