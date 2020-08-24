Wyoming Track & Field Adds 16 Student Athletes to 2020-21 Roster

LARAMIE – Wyoming track & field coach Bryan Berryhill announced the addition of 16 student-athletes for the 2020-21 season. Breaking down the additions, there are nine distance runners, three hurdlers, two sprinters, a thrower and a jumper.

“We are very excited about the addition of this group and what they will bring to our program and the University of Wyoming,” Berryhill said. “This year’s recruiting class is one that brings amazing talent from not only our home state of Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain Region, but also from across the United States and around the world. The coaching staff believes these student-athletes can be immediate point scorers and help this program move towards our goal of winning a Mountain West Championship. I'm very proud of all the hard work our coaching staff put in to bring this class of talented student-athletes to the University of Wyoming."

These 16 student-athletes join the eight that signed with Wyoming during the early signing period in January. Below is more in-depth information about the 16 that will join the Brown and Gold this upcoming season, organized alphabetically by last name.

Briggin Bluemel | Hurdles | Mountain View, Wyo. | Mountain View HS

High School: Was the 2019 3A state champion in the 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles and the 4x100m relay, while finishing second in the 4x400m relay… Finished runner-up in the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles at the state championships in 2018… Placed third in the 110m hurdles and second in the 300m hurdles at the state championships in 2017… Led his track & field team to a state title in 2019… Was the 2020 winner of the Milward Simpson Outstanding Athlete of the Year award… Also competed in football and basketball… Was the 2019 football 2A Offensive Player of the Year… Led his team to state championships in 2017 and 2019.

Abigail Braun | Distance | Colorado Springs, Colo. | Discovery Canyon Campus HS

High School: Was an eight-time letterwinner in cross country and track & field at Discovery Canyon Campus HS… Led her cross country team to top-20 finishes at state all four years of high school, including an eighth place finish in 2017 and a 10-place finish in 2018… In track & field, earned all-state honors in the 4x800m and 4x400m relays in 2018, and the 4x400m relay and the 800m in 2019… Earned five academic letters during her high school career.

Jaymison Cox | Sprints | Powell, Wyo. | Powell High School

High School: Earned four titles during the 2019 3A State Championships, finishing first in the 400m, 800m, 4x400m relay and the 4x800m relay… Also competed in tennis, where he won the state No. 3 doubles title in 2019, helping lead his team to a state title… Competed in swimming, winning a state title in the 200 free relay.

Camille Foster | Sprints | Chandler, Ariz. | Mesa CC | Hamilton HS

Before Wyoming: Ran track at Mesa Community College… Placed 10 at the 2020 NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in both the 400m and the 4x400m relay… Had eight total event wins during the 2020 season, including two in the 200m, four in the 4x400m relay, one in the 600m and one in the distance medley relay… Only ran one season of track in high school before competing at Mesa.

Riley Frankel | Distance | Plainfield, Ill. | Plainfield North HS

High School: Earned a total of six varsity letters at Plainfield North High School in cross country and track & field… Led her team to city championships in 2017-19… Her team won the regional championship in 2018… Guided her cross country team to be state qualifiers in 2017 and 2018… Was a member of the honor roll and the National Honor Society… Was a Southwest Prairie Conference Scholar-Athlete in 2020… Was a two-time Illinois State Scholar, an AP Scholar and earned the President’s Outstanding Academic Achievement Award.

Peri Hennigar | Hurdles | Highlands Ranch, Colo. | Highlands Ranch HS

High School: Competed in the 100m hurdles and the 4x200m relay at the 2019 5A State Championships… Had four event wins, two runner-up finishes and placed in the top five a total of 10 times during the 2019 outdoor season.

Bas Holland | Distance | Cheney, Wash. | Cheney HS

High School: Was a three-time Washington class 2A cross country medalist, including a fourth-place finish his senior season… Was a member of the Cheney Blackhawk state champion track team as a sophomore… Was a two-time all-district soccer player and the 2020 cross country and soccer MVP… Earned eight academic all-conference honors.

Hailey Jones | Distance | Rozet, Wyo. | Moorcroft HS

High School: Earned a total of 10 varsity letters at Moorcroft High School in cross country, basketball and track & field… Earned all-conference honors in basketball in 2019… Earned all-conference and all-state honors in track & field from 2017-19… Was a four-time cross country all-state and all-conference honoree in cross country… Was the 2A state individual cross country champion from 2016-18… Holds track & field state championships in the 1,600m, 800m and medley relay… Was on the honor roll and student council and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Abby Matthias | Distance | Woolwich, N.J. | Kingsway Regional HS

High School: Earned varsity letters in field hockey, cross country, bowling and track & field at Kingsway Regional High School… Was part of the Tri-County Conference champion field hockey team in 2018, leading her team to a 17-0-1 record… Earned second-team all-conference honor sin bowling in 2016… Was part of the Tri-County Conference, Gloucester County and NJSIAA South Jersey champion cross country team in 2019… Led her track team to the Group 4 Relays in 2019-20… Was a national qualifier in the triathlon in 2017… Member of the National Language Honor Society, National Honor Society, student council and yearbook during her high school career.

Kareem Mersal | Jumps | Cairo, Egypt | Victory College

High School: Was the under-18 champion in the long jump at eth National Egyptian Championships… Finished second in the long jump at the under-18 Italian National Championships… Was the junior runner-up in the long jump at the Italian Outdoor Championships and the junior third-place finisher in the long jump at the Italian Indoor Championships.

Nathan Reid | Throws | Kingston, Jamaica | Cornwall College

High School: Had 16 top-10 finishes in the shot put and discus during competitions during the last two seasons, including a shortened 2020 season… Has two first-place discus finishes and a first-place shot put finish during the same stretch of competitions… Earned a spot on the honor roll each of the last three seasons.

Sabrina Shoopman | Hurdles | Powell, Wyo. | Powell HS

High School: Was the 2019 state champion in the 300m hurdles, after finishing in the top five in the 400m, 100m hurdles and the 4x400m relay… Was the 2018 runner-up in the 300m hurdles at the state championships… Was named Powell’s Outstanding State Meet Performer following the 2019 state championships.

Baylee Stafford | Distance | Cody, Wyo. | Cody HS

High School: Placed third overall at the 3A cross country state championships in 2019, helping guide Cody HS to a state title… Finished third at the state championships in 2018 and 2017, as her team finished runners-up both years… Won the 2020 Wilford Mower Award, given to the most outstanding male and female senior student-athletes in classes 3A and 4A in the northwest quadrant of the state… Also competed in soccer, winning three state championships.

Trevor Stephen | Distance | Cheyenne, Wyo. | Cheyenne Central HS

High School: Earned a total of seven varsity letters in cross country and track & field at Cheyenne Central High School… Earned cross country all-conference honors in 2018 and 2019… Was all-state in 2019 following his individual state championship… Led his team to state runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019… Was named a cross country and track & field team captain in 2019 and 2020… Was a Wyoming Gatorade Athlete of the Year candidate in 2019… Competed in the finals of the 1,600m run at the Simplot Games… Was a member of the national honor society and the Future Business Leaders of America.

Mason Swingholm | Distance | Laramie, Wyo. | Laramie HS

High School: Finished as the state individual runner-up in cross country in 2019, leading Laramie High School to a fifth-place finish… Placed sixth at the state cross country meet in 2018 and 17 in 2017… In track & field, was part of the 2019 state runners-up in the 4x800m relay, while also finishing top-10 in the 800m, 1,600m and 3,200m races.

Madyson Willis | Distance | Casper, Wyo. | Natrona County HS

High School: Earned a total of 12 varsity letters at Natrona County High School in cross country, Nordic skiing and track & field… Was a cross country team captain from 2017-19, earning a team state championship in 2018 and 2019… Earned cross country all-region honors in 2017-19 and all-state honors in 2019… Was named cross country MVP in 2019… In Nordic skiing, was team captain 2017-19, earning all-state honors and MVP honors each year during her tenure as captain… Was a track & field team captain in 2018 and 2019, earning all-region honors both years and MVP honors in 2020… Was on the president’s honor roll, National Honor Society and student council.