Wyoming Track & Field Claims 3 Titles On Opening Day of School of Mines Alumni Classic

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

GOLDEN, Colo. – The Wyoming track and field teams started off the indoor season with three titles in six events on Thursday evening at the Colorado School of Mines Alumni Classic. Two Cowgirls entered the UW record books, while a total of eight personal bests were recorded.

“It was a really good start to the indoor season,” said head coach Bryan Berryhill. “We had lots of personal best performances, and I saw a very confident group out there today.”

Two Cowgirls earned gold medals on the day, starting with sophomore Shayla Howell in the long jump. The outdoor 4x100m relay All-American had a personal best jump of 20 feet, 4.5 inches to win the event by nearly half a foot. That mark is also third all-time at UW for an indoor long jump by a Cowgirl.

“It’s always fun to see athletes realize what we saw in them coming out of high school,” said UW associate head coach Quincy Howe. “Shayla was always on the cusp of big jumps last season as a freshman. That potential has manifested with all her hard work on the track and in the weight room with coach Bergman in Wyoming Sports Performance.”

Additionally, junior Addison Henry won the shot put with a personal-best throw of 49-1, a mark that moves her into No. 7 on the Wyoming all-time indoor shot put list. Henry won the event by nearly three feet over the second-place finisher. Henry also placed fourth in the weight throw with a toss of 52-5.25, while senior Anna Gillis was fifth with a PR mark of 51-9.25.

For the Cowboys, junior Kirk Unland was the weight throw champion with a top throw of 60-5. Unland was six feet better than the second-place thrower. In the shot put, senior Colton Paller placed third with a personal-best throw of 52-5.25, while freshman Mikey DeRock was fifth with a throw of 49-5.75 in his first action with UW.

In the long jump, junior William Nolan took third with a leap of 23-7.5. Additionally, freshman Hunter Brown had a mark of 23-1.75 to place sixth, while sophomores Pete Mead and Reece Shannon took ninth and 14 with personal-best jumps of 22-5.25 and 21-10.75, respectively.

The Wyoming teams are back in action for day two of the CSM Alumni Classic tomorrow in Golden, Colo.

CSM Alumni Classic

Golden, Colo.

Steinhauer Fieldhouse

December 5, 2019

Cowboy Results

Long Jump: 3. William Nolan, 23-7.5; 6. Hunter Brown, 23-1.75*; 9. Pete Mead, 22-5.25*; 14. Reece Shannon, 21-10.75*

Shot Put: 3. Colton Paller, 52-5.25*; 5. Mikey DeRock, 49-5.75*

Weight Throw: 1. Kirk Unland, 60-5

Cowgirl Results

Long Jump: 1. Shayla Howell, 20-4.5*

Shot Put: 1. Addison Henry, 49-1*

Weight Throw: 4. Addison Henry, 52-5.25; 5. Anna Gillis, 51-9.25*

* denotes a personal best mark