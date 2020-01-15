Wyoming Track & Field Teams Headed to Air Force For Four-Day Weekend Challenges

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming track and field teams will return from their winter break to compete at the Air Force Combined Events and the Air Force Invitational this weekend. The combined events portion of the meet is the men’s heptathlon and women’s pentathlon on Thursday and Friday. The Air Force Invitational is on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18.

“The student-athletes and the coaches are excited to see where we’re at,” said head coach Bryan Berryhill. “We were feeling really good about where the team was when we left in December, and from what we’ve seen over the last week that they’ve been back, it looks like everybody trained over the break. But with it being the first meet after being gone for three weeks, it’ll be good just for us to get an idea where they’re at.”

After the competition in December, there are a few Wyoming athletes already at the top of the Mountain West in their events.

For the Cowgirls, sophomore Jasmyne Cooper has the conference’s best 400m in the league at 57.22. Sophomore Shayla Howell is first in the Mountain West and fourth in the nation in the long jump at 20 feet, 4.5 inches. That mark is also third all-time at Wyoming. Howell is also fourth in the conference in the triple jump at 38-6, while classmate Aumni Ashby is fifth with a leap of 38-0.75. Howell was the conference’s first Field Athlete of the Week this season following her two jumps. Junior Addison Henry is third in the shot put with a throw of 49-1, which is seventh all-time at UW.

For the Cowboys, junior Kirk Unland is first in the conference in the weight throw with a mark of 60-4, while junior William Nolan has the league’s second-best long jump this season at 23-7.5. Freshman Hunter Brown is tied for third in that event with a leap of 23-1.75. In the triple jump, sophomore Reece Shannon is third with a mark of 46-10.75, a personal-best for the Laramie native. Freshman Wyatt Moore is third in the 60m dash with a time of 6.91, while senior Michael Downey’s mile time of 4:14.47 is also third in the Mountain West.

“Now we’re really getting into the heart of the season where we can find out how we improve each and every week leading up to the conference championships,” Berryhill said.