Zehender a Hit in Wyoming Tennis Debut

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE– Cowgirl freshman Sophie Zehender made her weekend debut with the Wyoming tennis team a hit.

Zehender took first place in the ITA/UTR Fall Circuit event that Wyoming hosted this weekend with another day of solid play. Zehender defeated fellow Cowgirl Ana Fernandez in Sunday’s championship match, winning 7-6 and 6-2 to complete her 3-0 weekend.

“This is a great group of girls,” said Head Coach Dean Clower. “I really like this team, they’re all a bunch of hard-workers and grinders.”

2020 All-Mountain West performer Maria Oreshkina rebounded from her loss Friday night to take the consolation bracket Sunday. Oreshkina defeated Karolina Jacobson 6-4 and 6-3 in the backdraw final. For the weekend, the Cowgirls went 13-1 in matches in which they didn’t face a teammate.

