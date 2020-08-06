Christian McCaffrey Enjoying NFL, Planning for Future

Valor Christian alum Christian McCaffrey has made his mark in the NFL.

And he is not wasting any time on getting his long-term future in place.

MaCaffrey, son of former NFL wide receiver/current Northern Colorado football coach Ed McCaffrey, has become an investor in BODYARMOR. Among the other investors in the company are pro athletes James Harden, Mike Trout and Ronald Acuna.

McCaffrey, the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers when he came out of Stanford, was a two-time Colorado Gator Aid Player of the Year (2012-13).

He discussed his off-field investments with SI.

Listen in:

https://content.jwplatform.com/players/LjWiqbUJ-kgviJALd.html