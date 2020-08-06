Welcome to 7220
Christian McCaffrey Enjoying NFL, Planning for Future

Tracy Ringolsby

Valor Christian alum Christian McCaffrey has made his mark in the NFL.

And he is not wasting any time on getting his long-term future in place.

MaCaffrey, son of former NFL wide receiver/current Northern Colorado football coach Ed McCaffrey, has become an investor in BODYARMOR. Among the other investors in the company are pro athletes James Harden, Mike Trout and Ronald Acuna.

McCaffrey, the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers when he came out of Stanford, was a two-time Colorado Gator Aid Player of the Year (2012-13).

He discussed his off-field investments with SI.

Listen in:

https://content.jwplatform.com/players/LjWiqbUJ-kgviJALd.html

Listen In: Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen On His Off-Season Focus

Allen knows he has to do a better job protecting the football and making impact moves on early downs

Inside The Seams

Weidemann Has That Natural Leadership Ability, Cowgirls Recognized That Quickly

Omaha native Weidemann was voted a team captain by her teammates as a sophomore

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds Are: Villanova Becomes Favorite to Win NCAA Hoops Title

San Diego State at 25-to-1 only Mountain West team among 54 teams by BetOnline.ag

Tracy Ringolsby

MW Fall Season On Hold Until Sept. 26, Football Set for 8 Conference Games, Option for 2 Non-Conference Games

Maybe it's a dream but what if Wyoming winds up with home-and-home vs. CSU to fill one non-conference date?

Tracy Ringolsby

Check Out The Offer Sheets Each Power 5 Football School Started Sending out Saturday

Football's first signing period doesn't open until Dec. 16, but on Saturday teams could offiically begin making offers

Tracy Ringolsby

Jaye Johnson Came Primed to Have Immediate Impact on Cowgirl Basketball in 2019-20

Two years at Casper College gave an edge to Jaye Johnson when she transfered to Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Wyoming Cowboy Wrestler Archie Colgan Moving up in MMA Competition

Archie Colgan embraces the challenge of MMA, and enjoys the competitive nature of the event

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Golfers: Aces On the Greens, In the Classroom

Wyoming Men's Golf Earns All-Academic Team honors for 11th consecutive year

Tracy Ringolsby

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Football: It's a Family Tradition for Chad Muma

Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma's father and paternal grandfather both played for the Cowboys

Tracy Ringolsby