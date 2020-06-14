Welcome to 7220
Conversations with Kevin: Cowboy Football Head Strength Coach Eric Donoval

Tracy Ringolsby

Eric Donoval, who joined the Wyoming Football strength and conditioning staff in January 2018, was promoted to the head strength coach in January.

He discussed his background and job with Senior Association AD Kevin McKinney:

https://gowyo.com/sports/2020/3/26/conversations-with-kevin-podacst.aspx

Donoval has been instrumental in working with the Cowboy Football skill positions, tailoring their strength and conditioning programs specifically to their position needs. During that time, he was very successful in helping Wyoming achieve bowl eligibility each of the past two seasons and a bid to the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

Donoval came to Wyoming from Louisiana State University (LSU) where he was an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for the LSU football program from 2013-17. He worked directly in training the Tiger defensive backs and wide receivers. Donoval also created and taught the speed workouts for the entire Tiger football team.

He was the head of the Polar GPS monitoring system utilized by LSU football to monitor and evaluate student-athletes’ physical activity during both training sessions and competitions. 

Prior to becoming a full-time assistant at LSU, Donoval served as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Tigers starting in the fall of 2010 through 2012.

Donoval was a student strength and conditioning coach and mentor at his alma mater, Wisconsin-La Crosse, from January 2008 to April 2010 while completing his undergraduate degree.

He was a running back and return specialist at Wisconsin-La Crosse, earning First Team All-Conference honors as a return specialist and Honorable Mention All-Conference honors as a running back as a senior in 2008.

