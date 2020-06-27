Welcome to 7220
Conversations with Kevin: Former Wyoming Cowboy Center Chase Roullier

Tracy Ringolsby

Center Chase Roullier has gone from a key part of the Wyoming offensive line to a critical part of the Washington Redskins. The Redskins sixth round selection in the 2017 NFL draft, Roullier has become the team's starting center. 

To listen to his chat with Cowboys senior associate athletic director Kevin McKinney click:

https://gowyo.com/sports/2020/3/26/conversations-with-kevin-podacst.aspx

Roullier played in 13 games for the Redkins as a rookie, starting seven at center. He missed three games due to a hand injury.

Roullierstats

With Spencer Long leaving via free agency, Roullier entered the 2018 season as the starting center. He started all 16 games for the Redskins that season. Following 2018, Roullier earned a bonus of $481,122 ($358,849 in Performance-based Pay Bonus and $122,272 in Veteran Pool Bonus) due to his play.

In 2019, Roullier started 14 games, missing 2 due to injury.

To listen to the session click:

https://gowyo.com/sports/2020/3/26/conversations-with-kevin-podacst.aspx

