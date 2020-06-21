Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Football
Men's Hoops

Former Jets Safety Burgess Owens Won't Watch NFL If Kaepernick Plays; Players Kneel

Tracy Ringolsby

Former New York Jets safety Burgess Owens is a Black congressional candidate in Utah, who is running on the Republican ticket.

And he has a value system that might surprise some. He said he would stop watching the NFL if Colin Kaepernick is allowed to play in the NFL or players are allowed to kneel during the National Anthem.

He discussed his feelings with Kristian Dyer JetsCountry:

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-burgess-owens-wont-stand-for-colin-kaepernick

Comments

Sights And Sounds

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wyoming Lineman Patrick Arnold's Injury Challenged Prompt Him to End Football Career

Arnold was limited to 15 games, 10 starts, in two years because of knee injuries

Tracy Ringolsby

University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Postponed

Class of 2020 will be honored at a date to be determined

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboy Great Jim Kiick Passed Away Saturday

1st 3-Time All WAC 1st Team Selection, Kiick lost battle to Alzheimer's

Tracy Ringolsby

Looking Ahead: ESPN Has Wyoming Cowboys as 88.8 % for Bowl Invite in Coming Season

Boise State, San Diego State, Air Force and Wyoming all given better than an 88% shot at a bowl bid

Tracy Ringolsby

Five Members of Wyoming Men's Golf Earn Golf All-America Scholar Honors

Five Wyoming Golfers earn All-America Scholar Honors -- All-Time High For Cowboys

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirl Tennis Gets Commitment From One of Top Women Athletes in Region

Sarah Major 4th ranked tennis junior from Utah -- 14th in Mountain section

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: Cowboy Capsules Features Wyoming Football Win Last September against Missouri

Wyoming Cowboys 2-0 against SEC teams at War Memorial Stadium -- Missouri and Mississippi

Tracy Ringolsby

Double the Pleasure -- Chambers, Williams Both Figure in Cowboys' Quarterback Alignment

Wyoming QBs Chambers and Williams both posses dual-threat skills when they take the snap from center

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboys Football Is a Team Effort

Wyoming Cowboys football doesn't rake in a lot of pre-season accolades for individuals, but has respect for what it can do as a team

Tracy Ringolsby

by

IdaW

Javier Turner 5th of 6 Cowboy Basketball Players in Transfer Portal to Land a New Opportunity

Last recruit of the Allen Edwards era, Turner saw limited playing time as a freshman

Tracy Ringolsby