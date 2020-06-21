Former Jets Safety Burgess Owens Won't Watch NFL If Kaepernick Plays; Players Kneel

Former New York Jets safety Burgess Owens is a Black congressional candidate in Utah, who is running on the Republican ticket.

And he has a value system that might surprise some. He said he would stop watching the NFL if Colin Kaepernick is allowed to play in the NFL or players are allowed to kneel during the National Anthem.

He discussed his feelings with Kristian Dyer JetsCountry:

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-burgess-owens-wont-stand-for-colin-kaepernick