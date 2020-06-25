Welcome to 7220
From Sports Illustrated: Will Sports Wave Goodbye to Handshakes?

Tracy Ringolsby

The games are back, but a certain special element of sportsmanship will not return, for safety's sake. This is a remembrance to the 'Put 'er there,' the soul shake, the hand slap, the high (and low) five. Those, and myriad other forms of dap, are done. For a while, at least.

“I don’t think we should ever shake hands ever again,” says Anthony Fauci. 

In sports, the handshake has long held us in its grip, from pregame handshake lines in soccer to postgame (postseason) handshake lines in hockey. In this pandemic, though, the shake is shelved. 

As sports rev their metaphorical engines—MLB in four weeks! —Steve Rushin goes deep on a sporting world without the the soul shake, the hand slap, the high (and low) five, and so on.

Look and Listen to Kailin O'Toole and Rushin discuss the role of the handshake and it's dim future in sports:

Ann Vicchy, who built Wyoming Swimming program into a factor, passed away last week

Vicchy coach women's swimming and her husband Frank coach the men's team at Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Christopher Henry Earns Track & Field/Cross Country 1st Team Academic All-American

Cowboy Henry one of two earning men's academic honors the last three seasons

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboy Football Scores Big in Classroom in Spring Semester

Composite grade point for Wyoming football team in spring semester was 3.345

Tracy Ringolsby

Five Years Later, Kenny Foster And Jeff Linder Look to Rebuild Wyoming Basketball Together

Foster knows Linder well from when Linder recruited him in high school

Tracy Ringolsby

Colorado Prep Ben Bowen Becomes 1st Wyoming Basketball Commit for 2021

Current Wyoming Cowboys roster has 12 scholarship players -- all juniors or younger -- leaving one spot for next year, barring a departure

Tracy Ringolsby

Kevin’s Commentary — The Equipment Truck

Cowboy football will have a new rig for its equipment truck in 2020

Tracy Ringolsby

Art Howe Spent Father's Day At Home, Looking to Help in Battle of COVID-19

Howe's antibodies will be tested this week in research to help COVID-19 victims

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Lineman Patrick Arnold's Injury Challenged Prompt Him to End Football Career

Arnold was limited to 15 games, 10 starts, in two years because of knee injuries

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Jets Safety Burgess Owens Won't Watch NFL If Kaepernick Plays; Players Kneel

Owens doesn't feel the football field should be a platform for demonstrations

Tracy Ringolsby

University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Postponed

Class of 2020 will be honored at a date to be determined

Tracy Ringolsby