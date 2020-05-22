Welcome to 7220
Horace Grant Calls out Michael Jordan for Accusing Grant of Leaking Information to Writer

Tracy Ringolsby

Horace Grant heard what was said about 

From Betonline.ag

The GOAT debate has been taken to a new level following the conclusion of The Last Dance, but while most of the world is busy celebrating the legacy and greatness that is Michael Jordan, one former teammate is taking this opportunity to shed light on the more sinister side of the greatest player ever to grace the court.

“That’s a damn lie,” stated a clearly frustrated Grant when asked specifically about Jordan’s comments. He threw further shade at Jordan when he cited his respect for the sanctity of the locker room as his reason for never revealting details that would aid Sam Smith in his journalistic quest.

Look and listen to segment of The Last Dance:

https://youtu.be/vOA2ZDtwsL0

Grant went on to point out that Sam Smith had spent more time with other members of the Bulls organization, including Michael who had invited the writer into his private suite on more than one occasion. Feeling that the accusation was both unfair and outright insulting, Horace offered to settle the dispute face to face.

“If you’ve got a problem with me, then come to me and we can handle it like real men.”

Grant’s denial was supported by Craig Hodges, who came to his teammate’s defense claiming that “I’ve said it before and I’m going to say it now… it wasn’t him.”

The 10 part docuseries was heavily scrutinized for the fact that Jordan was given creative control over the project and had the final say as to who and what participated. As they say, history is written by the winners, and Jordan used the opportunity to tell his story as he saw it.

These accusations put the ball back in Jordan’s court, and while he is known for his competitive drive and determination for winning, we are yet to know if he will respond to Grants denial.

Regardless, Grant stood by his claims and ended the segment with a few choice words.

“For him to come out and say that is just a blatant lie. A lie, lie, lie.”

