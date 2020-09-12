SI.com
Welcome to
7220
HomeWrite 'em CowboyMen's HoopsFootballSights And SoundsWomen's Hoops
Search

It's College Football Time -- Even if the Mountain West Decided to Take the Fall Off

Tracy Ringolsby

The Mountain West Conference is taking the football season off.

Teams are not even allowed to put together a schedule of their own. 

The folks who killed the idea of a MW season -- the school Presidents in which the head honcho is the president of San Jose State, which doesn't even get coverage by its local newspaper because the interest in the school is so minimal.

There are conferences, however, playing games, and SI senior writer  Pat Ford SI makes his predictions for this very unique college football season. Hint: One of them would fall under the category of familiarity breeds comfort.

Comments

Sights And Sounds

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Asks "Why Can't They Play?

While 6 Division I Conferences are going ahead with their football sechedule, The Big 10, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American schools are on the outside looking in

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Football Classics Features 2008 13-7 Victory at Tennessee

Joe Glenn coached Wyoming to three victories against Southeast Conference schools during his tenure with the Cowboys

Tracy Ringolsby

Pokes in the Pros: What to Look for in Week One

Wyoming Cowboys lead Mountain West schools with 14 players on season-opening rosters in the NFL

Tracy Ringolsby

Bohl/Vigen QBs High on SI's Play `Em List For NFL Opening Week

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl and Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Brent Vigen have a history of developing overlooked QBs

Tracy Ringolsby

Update: 14 Former Wyoming Cowboys Survive NFL Cutdown

Cassh Maluia, sixth-round selection of Patriots last spring, a late addition to Patriots roster, giving Wyoming Cowboys 14 alums on NFL rosters.

Tracy Ringolsby

Take a Look: TCU Cancel's Sept. 11 Game Against SMU Because of Covid-19

Several TCU players and support test tested positive for Covid-19, prompting game with SMU next weekend to be canceled.

Tracy Ringolsby

What's the Deal With College Football? To Return to Not to Return

Some college conferences are playing, others, including the Mountain West, are not. What gives?

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Football Classics Saturday: Wyoming 23-3 Over Virginia 2007

Cornerback Julius Stinson and tight end Wade Betschart keyed season-opening upset against Virginia

Tracy Ringolsby

Get to Know: Kwane Marble II, Wyoming Basketball

Marble is a sophomore from the Denver area who made an impact once he got a chance to play last season

Tracy Ringolsby

Better Late Than Never: College Basketball Could Begin Play Nov. 25

CBS Sports is reporting a proposal will be made to delay start of college basketball season by 15 days

Tracy Ringolsby