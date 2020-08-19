SI.com
Listen In: Does America Care More About Football Than Anything Else?

Tracy Ringolsby

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has begun circulating a petition with the hopes of getting the Big Ten to reverse its decision to postpone the college football season.

Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg explains that the passion around the state of college football, as well as all the talk around the NFL this offseason, has proven that America cares more about football than it does anything else.

Click the video below to hear Lundberg discuss the issue.

Sights And Sounds

Listen In: Division 1 Football Remains Focused on a Fall Season, But . . .

The Ivy League has cancelled it's fall football, but the Division 1 Schools are moving ahead with plans to kickoff on schedule, but . . .

Tracy Ringolsby

Illinois High School Center Commits to Wyoming Football

Jack Walsh's father played for Wyoming's 1987 WAC Championship team

Inside The Seams

Wyoming Makes Final 5 For Quarterback Maddux Kopp from Houston

Cowboys are on a list big Tulane, Houston, Mississippi and Colorado

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Basketball Earns Top 25 Slot on WBCA Honor Roll

Cowgirls recognized for eighth time overall, fourth year in a row for WBCA Academic honors

Tracy Ringolsby

Mountain West Presidents Once Again Show a Lack of Regard for Constituents

New Wyoming president fits right in, ignoring his constituents so he can be one of the guys when the presidents gather

Inside The Seams

Check Out Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Wyoming -- Sponsor of Welcome To 7220

Offices Located in 10 Wyoming Cities

Tracy Ringolsby

Over Before It Begins: MW Postponed Football and Rest of Fall Sports

A week after MW announces delayed start for football, MW Board of Directors -- i.e., school presidents -- opt to put all fall sports in limbo

Inside The Seams

Maury Brown's T&C Liquors

Wyoming's Largest Liquor Store

Tracy Ringolsby

Your Guide to Wyoming Football 2020: Links to assorted articles and rosters

Wyoming Cowboys anxious for football season to start -- MW Title on the to-do-list

Tracy Ringolsby

Roster: Who's Back, Who's Gone, Who's New

A look at the Wyoming Football Roster by Number, Name, Position and Hometown

Tracy Ringolsby