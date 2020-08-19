Listen In: Does America Care More About Football Than Anything Else?
Tracy Ringolsby
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has begun circulating a petition with the hopes of getting the Big Ten to reverse its decision to postpone the college football season.
Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg explains that the passion around the state of college football, as well as all the talk around the NFL this offseason, has proven that America cares more about football than it does anything else.
