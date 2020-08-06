Listen In: Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen On His Off-Season Focus

Quarterback Josh Allen was able to help the Buffalo Bills to the post-season a year ago.

That was nice.

But as anyone who watched Allen play at the University of Wyoming can attest, Allen is always looking for ways to get better.

He made that point in Monday in a video press conference arranged by the Bills.training camp which recently began, Allen said he needed to take care of the ball better and reduce his turnovers.

He took a step in that direction last year. After throwing 12 interceptions despite missing four games his rookie year, he had only nine as a sophomore. He did, however, fumbled 14 times in 16 regular-season games, and had two more in the playoff loss to the Texas.

The second focus for Allen is being more effective on the early downs, "and not putting us in situations in third-and-long,” Allen said.