Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write 'em Cowboy
Men's Hoops
Football

Listen In: Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen On His Off-Season Focus

Inside The Seams

Quarterback Josh Allen was able to help the Buffalo Bills to the post-season a year ago.

That was nice.

But as anyone who watched Allen play at the University of Wyoming can attest, Allen is always looking for ways to get better.

He made that point in Monday in  a video press conference arranged by the Bills.training camp which recently began, Allen said he needed to take care of the ball better and reduce his turnovers.

He took a step in that direction last year. After throwing 12 interceptions despite missing four games his rookie year, he had only nine as a sophomore. He did, however, fumbled 14 times in 16 regular-season games, and had two more in the playoff loss to the Texas.

The second focus for Allen is being more effective on the early downs, "and not putting us in situations in third-and-long,” Allen said.

Comments

Sights And Sounds

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Christian McCaffrey Enjoying NFL, Planning for Future

McCaffery has joined other athletes in investing in BODYARMOR

Tracy Ringolsby

Weidemann Has That Natural Leadership Ability, Cowgirls Recognized That Quickly

Omaha native Weidemann was voted a team captain by her teammates as a sophomore

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds Are: Villanova Becomes Favorite to Win NCAA Hoops Title

San Diego State at 25-to-1 only Mountain West team among 54 teams by BetOnline.ag

Tracy Ringolsby

MW Fall Season On Hold Until Sept. 26, Football Set for 8 Conference Games, Option for 2 Non-Conference Games

Maybe it's a dream but what if Wyoming winds up with home-and-home vs. CSU to fill one non-conference date?

Tracy Ringolsby

Check Out The Offer Sheets Each Power 5 Football School Started Sending out Saturday

Football's first signing period doesn't open until Dec. 16, but on Saturday teams could offiically begin making offers

Tracy Ringolsby

Jaye Johnson Came Primed to Have Immediate Impact on Cowgirl Basketball in 2019-20

Two years at Casper College gave an edge to Jaye Johnson when she transfered to Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Wyoming Cowboy Wrestler Archie Colgan Moving up in MMA Competition

Archie Colgan embraces the challenge of MMA, and enjoys the competitive nature of the event

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Golfers: Aces On the Greens, In the Classroom

Wyoming Men's Golf Earns All-Academic Team honors for 11th consecutive year

Tracy Ringolsby

Maury Brown's T&C Liquors

Wyoming's Largest Liquor Store

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Football: It's a Family Tradition for Chad Muma

Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma's father and paternal grandfather both played for the Cowboys

Tracy Ringolsby