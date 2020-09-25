Listen In: Mountain West Officials Address Decision to Play Football

The Mountain West Conference addressed the decision to play an eight-game schedule beginning on October 24 in a video call on Friday.

Participants representing the conference were:

--Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson;

-- Chair of MW Board of Directors/San José State University President Dr. Mary Papazian;

-- Chair of MW football coaches/CFP Selection Committee Member/University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman;

-- University of Nevada Dr. Tony A. Islas, M.D., MPH, FAWM, CAQ-Sports Medicine; Representative From Testing Provider.

Click the link to listen in:

https://players.brightcove.net/6050660108001/ZFSiBzmMp_default/index.html?videoId=6194635155001