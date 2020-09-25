SI.com
Welcome to
7220
HomeWrite 'em CowboyFootballMen's HoopsSights And SoundsWomen's Hoops
Search

Listen In: Mountain West Officials Address Decision to Play Football

Tracy Ringolsby

The Mountain West Conference addressed the decision to play an eight-game schedule beginning on October 24 in a video call on Friday. 

Participants representing the conference were:

--Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson; 

-- Chair of MW Board of Directors/San José State University President Dr. Mary Papazian; 

-- Chair of MW football coaches/CFP Selection Committee Member/University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman; 

-- University of Nevada Dr. Tony A. Islas, M.D., MPH, FAWM, CAQ-Sports Medicine; Representative From Testing Provider.

Click the link to listen in:

https://players.brightcove.net/6050660108001/ZFSiBzmMp_default/index.html?videoId=6194635155001

Comments

Sights And Sounds

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mountain West: Frequent Testing for COVID Made Fall Football Possible

MW plans for football season to start on Oct. 24 with eight conference games for each team

Tracy Ringolsby

Mountain West Reconsiders: Approves An 8-Game Football Season

Plans are for Mountain West teams to play an 8-game conference schedule, beginning the weekend of Oct. 24 with a Conference title Game Dec. 19

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Cowboys Become Opponents in 3 NFL Games This Week

Andrew Wingard chalked up first intercpetion in opening week, career-high tackles second week, and for a third week encore. . . Find out Thursday night

Tracy Ringolsby

Getting to Know: Drake Jeffries Didn't Hesitate Saying Yes when Cowboys Came Calling

Drake Jeffries brings the offensive game that new Wyoming Cowboys' coach Jeff Linder stresses

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Cowgirl Ashouri Headed to National Women's Soccer League

Ashouri was a two-time letter winner at Wyoming, ranking among the school's all-time leaders in a variety of statistics

Tracy Ringolsby

Josh Allen Forcing Doubters to Give Him His Dues; Earns NFL Player of Week Honors

Josh Allen continues to earn praise from the Buffalo Bills and the opposition for his competive nature and physical ability.

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming's Montorie Bridges Doesn't Remember Not Wrestling -- Until Now

A chance for a third All-America selection awaited Bridges, but he has opted instead to focus on getting into law enforcement

Tracy Ringolsby

Critics Silenced: Josh Allen Adds Another Chapter to His Buffalo Resume

Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen became second QB in Buffalo Bills history to throw for more than 415 yards, at least four touchdowns and no interceptions

Tracy Ringolsby

Nebraska Running Back/Defensive Back Commits to Preferred Walk-on With Wyoming

Wyoming Preferred Walk-On commit Tommy McEvoy was hot commodity after eye-opening sophomore year, but torn ACL cost him junior season

Tracy Ringolsby

Family Affair: Joe Buck Joins Father Jack in NFL Hall of Fame

Joe Buck and father Jack are both in the NFL Hall of Fame; Will Joe eventually join his father in Cooperstown?

Tracy Ringolsby