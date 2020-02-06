Welcome to 7220
Look and Listen: Coach Bohl on Finalizing the 24-Member Recruiting Class of 2020

Tracy Ringolsby

The Cowboys completed a 24-player recruiting class for 2020 with the announcement of five additional signings on Wednesday, the first day of the second signing period. Coach Craig Bohl discussed the recruiting class with media members.

Click to view and listen:

https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipNZBbxejJoiANIG9RTp9wVUWqlSpPu3KAd9OglcjoTCBpHUeU6uoP_Cvvghfxi6Ug?key=dUhFTnM3QlFoUTVOZ2w4R1pSaklPelBjOUZUd3l3

