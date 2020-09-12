Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Asks "Why Can't They Play?"

There are questions that remain unanswered about the decision of the four Division I conferences that canceled their football season, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day has a question that players and parents keep asking that he would like the decision makers to answer.

"Why can't they play?"

The SEC, Big 12, ACC, Sun Belt, American Athletic Conference and Conference USA are all going ahead with their seasons.

The ultimate in hypocrisy is that BYU is playing a non-conference schedule, and the state of Utah is allowing it. This comes after Utah officials announced that if teams came to Utah to play Utah, Utah State or Weber State they would have to quarantine for 15 days. And if Utah, Utah State or Weber State left Utah to play games they would have to quarantine for 15 days upon their return.

And then there is the Mountain West cancelling it's football season for forbidding member schools from playing an independent schedule.

But then what can you expect from a conference whose final decision comes from the school presidents, which are led by the president of San Jose State, which has such a dynamic athletic program the local newspaper covers Cal and Stanford, the A's and Giants, and the 49ers, but not San Jose State -- not even at home.