SI All-American TV: Jim Mora, Jr. on College Football's Timeline

Some of the most influential voices in collegiate athletics continue to discuss the parameters for the return of college football and each week brings a renewed sense of optimism. The month of June will serve as an important period as many restrictions surrounding on-campus training and workouts are loosening.

Football commentator Jim Mora Jr., outlines ways to maximize the timeline in SI All-American TV, a weekly video feature that debuts today. A longtime NFL and collegiate head coach, Mora most recently led UCLA’s football program from 2011-2017. His experience gives him a unique perspective on the buildup to a football season at each level.

From two-a-day practices to morning lifting and scores of team meetings in between, Mora discusses the necessary preparation steps with John Garcia, Sports Illustrated’s national recruiting director for football. The six weeks or so before an anticipated 2020 season appear to be the most agreed-upon timeline for true game preparation at the college level.

If six weeks of time leading to the 2020 campaign is enough, careful consideration would be worked into each day as well as the period in between now and the start of fall camp.

A look at Wyoming Basketball Offers for Class of 2021

Cowboys have seven known offers, in early stages without being allowed to meet face-to-face

Looking Ahead: Wyoming Basketball Opens 2021 Recruiting with Offer to Julian Hammond III

Grandfather of Wyoming basketball recruit Julian Hammond III was a member of original Denver Rockets of ABA, which became Nuggets

San Diego State Complaint about Full Home-and-Home MW Hoops Schedule Does Not Compute

Aztecs claim need open games for stronger non-conference schedule that despite extra dates last season included Texas Southern, Tennesse State and San Diego Christian

Wyoming Fills Out 2021 Football Schedule -- Trip to Connecticut Replaces Clemson

Clemson helped arrange $1 million payday to replace Wyoming on its 2021 schedule with Georgia

Horace Grant Calls out Michael Jordan for Accusing Grant of Leaking Information to Writer

Credibility of Jordan's Last Dance questioned by former teammates

Wyoming Golfer Coe-Kirkham Earns Academic All-District Honors

Sheridan native Coe-Kirkham carries a 4.0 GPA in engineering at Wyoming.

Former Wyoming Football Coach Pat Dye Battling Kidney Issues and COVID-19

Dye led Wyoming to one of four winning reasons in a 17-year stretch

Former Bulls Take Exception to Portrayal of Pippen In The Last Dance

Betoline.com round table came to Pippen's defense after Jordan's Last Dance was aired

Turner Recognized in 30 Under 30 Class of 2020 by International Venue Managers

Turner Worked at LSU and Alabama before joining Wyoming Athletic Department

Wyoming Football & Men's/Women's Basketball Can Return to Campus June 1 Voluntary Activities

Wyoming plan comes in response to NCAA Council lifting moratorium on athletic activities on May 31

