SI's Hot Stove: Brady & Company Working To Be Ready for NFL Season

Tracy Ringolsby

The NFL is largely proceeding as usual, despite the pandemic. Because this is the time of year when NFL teams would usually be holding OTAs, some players are trying to stay sharp by holding group workouts on their own. 

The NFLPA’s medical director has recommended that players stop holding these group workouts “in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states.”

One of those certain states is Florida, which saw more than 5,000 positive tests on two consecutive days this week. Hillsborough County, where Tampa is located, has seen an average of 373 new cases per day over the past seven days, and a positive test rate of nearly 19%.

Tom Brady, the oldest player in the NFL, is moving along with getting ready for another season, and is being joined by new teammates from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at a Tampa prep school.

And his reaction on twitter to the folks that are upset:

“No excuses,” he wrote on Tuesday. 

Check out the Brady Bunch and others on Sports Illustrated's Friday Hot Clicks:

https://www.si.com/extra-mustard/2020/06/26/tom-brady-buccaneers-workouts-coronavirus

