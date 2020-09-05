Take a Look: TCU Cancel's Sept. 11 Game Against SMU Because of Covid-19

The TCU-SMU football game schedule for Sept. 11 was cancelled on Friday because several TCU players and support staff tested positive for Covid-19.

“No one is facing serious health issues and we continue our enforcement of strict standards to protect the program and our community,” TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati said in a statement on the issue.

Donati also expressed his belief in the resumption of football activities in the near future, including the Big 12 Conference opener against Iowa State on September 26..

