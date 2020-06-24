Welcome to 7220
Wyoming Cowboy Football Scores Big in Classroom in Spring Semester

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys football team compiled a 3.345 grade point in the spring semester. Coach Craig Bohl discusses the accomplishment.

"In the middle of all this upheaval and changes, I thought our academic staff came up with a great plan," said Bohl. "Our coaches were engaged. Our academic support people were engaged, and our players delivered."

Listen in: https://gowyo.com/news/2020/6/22/cowboy-football-has-banner-semester-in-classroom.aspx

Five Years Later, Kenny Foster And Jeff Linder Look to Rebuild Wyoming Basketball Together

Foster knows Linder well from when Linder recruited him in high school

Tracy Ringolsby

Colorado Prep Ben Bowen Becomes 1st Wyoming Basketball Commit for 2021

Current Wyoming Cowboys roster has 12 scholarship players -- all juniors or younger -- leaving one spot for next year, barring a departure

Tracy Ringolsby

Kevin’s Commentary — The Equipment Truck

Cowboy football will have a new rig for its equipment truck in 2020

Tracy Ringolsby

Art Howe Spent Father's Day At Home, Looking to Help in Battle of COVID-19

Howe's antibodies will be tested this week in research to help COVID-19 victims

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Lineman Patrick Arnold's Injury Challenged Prompt Him to End Football Career

Arnold was limited to 15 games, 10 starts, in two years because of knee injuries

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Jets Safety Burgess Owens Won't Watch NFL If Kaepernick Plays; Players Kneel

Owens doesn't feel the football field should be a platform for demonstrations

Tracy Ringolsby

University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Postponed

Class of 2020 will be honored at a date to be determined

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboy Great Jim Kiick Passed Away Saturday

1st 3-Time All WAC 1st Team Selection, Kiick lost battle to Alzheimer's

Tracy Ringolsby

Looking Ahead: ESPN Has Wyoming Cowboys as 88.8 % for Bowl Invite in Coming Season

Boise State, San Diego State, Air Force and Wyoming all given better than an 88% shot at a bowl bid

Tracy Ringolsby

Five Members of Wyoming Men's Golf Earn Golf All-America Scholar Honors

Five Wyoming Golfers earn All-America Scholar Honors -- All-Time High For Cowboys

Tracy Ringolsby