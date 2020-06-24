Wyoming Cowboy Football Scores Big in Classroom in Spring Semester

Cowboys football team compiled a 3.345 grade point in the spring semester. Coach Craig Bohl discusses the accomplishment.

"In the middle of all this upheaval and changes, I thought our academic staff came up with a great plan," said Bohl. "Our coaches were engaged. Our academic support people were engaged, and our players delivered."

Listen in: https://gowyo.com/news/2020/6/22/cowboy-football-has-banner-semester-in-classroom.aspx