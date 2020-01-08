Carlson Heads Cowgirl Basketball's All-Decade Selections

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Cheyenne Central alum Hilary Carlson was the No. 1 vote getter in the selection of the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball Team of the 2010s decade, announced Wednesday.

Carlson was joined on the team by Aubrey Vandiver, daughter of Wyoming assistant men's coach Shaun Vandiver; Marquelle Dent, whose father Sean played for the Cowboys, were also selected to the team along wit Liv Roberts and Kayla Woodward.

The voting was points based, with each first-choice selection earning six points, while a sixth-choice selection earned one point.

Carlson played from 2008-11, and spent two years dominating in the 2010s. She ended her career with a stat line of 1,485 points (11 all-time at UW), 627 rebounds (15 all-time), 141 assists, 212 blocks (second all-time) and 13 double-doubles. Carlson was named to three all-Mountain West teams during her career, and was named the Mountain West Player of the Week five times.

She has pursued a coaching career since graduating, and after two years as an assistant at Central Washington is now an assistant at the Air Force Academy.

Vandiver played for UW from 2007-11, spending the last three years playing with Carlson. Vandiver finished with 1,654 points (seventh all-time), 936 rebounds (fourth all-time), 280 assists (13 all-time), 156 steals (eighth all-time) and 38 double-doubles (third all-time). Vandiver was named the Mountain West Player of the Year in 2011, one of three league Players of the Year in Cowgirl history. The Laramie native was a three-time all-MW selection and a six-time MW Player of the Week. Vandiver’s 625 points in 2011 are a single-season school record. Of the four seasons a Cowgirls has pulled down at least 300 rebounds, Vandiver has two, including the school record of 323 in 2010.

Roberts, who like Vandiver earned an MW Player of the Year award, received the third-most votes in the poll. Roberts was named the Mountain West Player of the Year in 2018. During her senior season, Roberts led the team in scoring at 14.4 points per game and pulled down 5.8 rebounds per contest. She was all-MW twice and earned one all-MW defensive team selection. The Missoula, Mont., native finished her career with 1,201 points (18 all-time), 597 rebounds (17 all-time), 161 assists and 10 double-doubles.

Woodward, a native of Sheridan, is one of the most prolific shooters in Cowgirl history. She ranks third in career three-point field goals (242), third in three-point field goal attempts (642) and eighth in three-point field goal percentage (.380). Woodward scored 1,769 points (fourth all-time), and had 812 rebounds (eighth all-time), 247 assists (17 all-time), 49 blocks (19 all-time), 147 steals (12 all-time) and 21 double-doubles (10 all-time). She was named a WBCA Honorable Mention All-American in 2014, and earned WBCA All-Region honors the same season. She was a four-time all-Mountain West selection and earned five MW Player of the Week honors.

Dent is one of the premier playmakers in Cowgirl history, finishing her career with 514 assists, second all-time at UW. She also scored 1,337 points (15 all-time), grabbed 323 rebounds and had 181 steals (sixth all-time). Dent earned WBCA Honorable Mention All-American honors in 2015, and was named to the WBCA All-Region team that same season. During her All-American campaign, she averaged a team-best 17.7 points, 6.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game. The Denver, Colo., native earned all-Mountain West honors twice, all-MW Defensive Team honors twice and was named the league’s Player of the Week once.

Other Cowgirls receiving votes were Chaundra Sewell, Marta Gomez and Fallon Lewis.