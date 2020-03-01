Cowgirl Vitulova Earns 1st Team All-MW Honors; Vaifanua Named to All-Freshman team.

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LAS VEGAS – Cowgirl sophomore forward Tereza Vitulova was selected to the Mountain West All-Conference team, and freshman forward Jaeden Vaifanua was named to the MW All-Freshman team, it was announced Sunday by the conference office.

It is the first year-end league honor for Vitulova and Vaifanua.

The third-seeded Cowgirls open MW Tournament play on Monday against the winner of Sunday's game between San Diego State and Utah State.

In league play, Vitulova averaged 14.9 points and 5.4 rebounds, while shooting 58.4 percent (115-197) from the field, 57.7 percent (15-26) from three-point range and 82.8 percent (24-29) from the free throw line. Vitulova started every game for the Cowgirls, and averaged 26.0 minutes per game. During the conference seasons, Vitulova ranked eighth in the league in scoring, 14 in rebounding and second in field goal percentage.

Vitulova scored in double-figures in 13 of the 18 conference games, including five 20-point games and a 30-point performance. She scored a career-high 30 points against San Diego State at home, with her next best scoring game being 28 points against San Diego State on the road. She had her first career double-double on the road against Air Force with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Vaifanua was fourth in scoring for Wyoming during conference play, despite coming off the bench in every game. She averaged 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest. She shot 54.4 percent (56-103) from the field, 18.2 percent (4-22) from three and a team-best 92.9 percent (39-42) from the free throw line against Mountain West foes. The Draper, Utah, product played in all 18 games, averaging 14.3 minutes per contest.

Vaifanua reached double-figure scoring in nine of the 18 conference games, including scoring a career-high 20 points against San José State. Vaifanua had a double-double against Air Force at home, and had at least five rebounds in nine conference games. Vaifanua is the second Cowgirl in as many years to be named to the All-Freshman team, as Karla Erjavec earned the honor a year ago.

