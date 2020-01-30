Cowgirls Answer Road Challenge with Victory at Utah State; Tommi Olson Provides Spark

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LOGAN, Utah – The Wyoming Cowgirls used a strong first half to put the Utah State Aggies out of reach early, and Wyoming (10-9, 6-4 MW) en route to a 65-54 win against the Aggies (6-15, 1-9 MW).

Sophomore Tommi Olson had her first career start and had the best game of her young Cowgirl career.

“What can you say, you had to be here to see it,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “I though Tommi played excellently. She stepped right in, filled in admirably. She defended the way we wanted her to defend. She was all over the place. She’d be down guarding on the inside, then she’d be out guarding on the three-point line. She made a couple big steals and had some huge offensive rebounds for us at key times. Great job by Tommi, and I’m so proud of the way she stepped in and was able to respond.”

Olson played a career-high 39 minutes and scored a career-high four points, had a career-high seven assists and grabbed a career-high eight rebounds. Her rebounds and assists were both game-highs, as well. She now dished out at least five assists in two games this year and three times in her career. She also added a pair of steals on the defensive end.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting, reaching at least 20 points for the fifth time time this season and in her career. It’s also the 15time this season she’s scored in double-figures. Vitulova added seven rebounds and a block for the Cowgirls.

Senior Taylor Rusk recorded the 300 assist of her career, becoming just the fifth Cowgirl to record both 1,000 points and 300 assists. She joins Marquelle Dent, Hanna Zavecz, Ashley Elliott and Christine Fairless in that exclusive club. Rusk had nine points, five rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals on the night.

Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos scored 11 points for the Cowgirls, including an important three-pointer late in the game. She added four rebounds, four assists and a steal. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann scored seven points, including going 4-of-4 at the free throw line at the end of the game. Redshirt junior Selale Kepenc scored eight points on just three attempts from the field.

Wyoming shot 46.2 percent (24-52) from the field, 27.3 percent (6-22) from three and went a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line. The Cowgirls had 17 assists and 13 turnovers on the night.

Utah State shot 40.4 percent (21-52) from the field, 37.5 percent (3-8) from three and 75.0 percent (9-12) from the free throw line. The Cowgirls had 12 assists and 12 turnovers during the game.

The Aggies struck first in the game with a jumper, but Vitulova scored a three to give Wyoming the early 3-2 lead. After a USU layup, the Cowgirls used a 9-0 run capped by a Vitulova layup to make it 12-4 at the 4:10 mark. The Aggies scored six of the next eight points before Kepenc rolled in a layup to make it 16-10 for the Cowgirls. The squads traded points and the Cowgirls had a 19-14 lead after one period.

The Aggies struck first in the second quarter with a layup, but Sanchez Ramos scored on the other end to answer. Rusk added another layup before both teams entered long scoring droughts. Vitulova ended the scoreless spell with a turnaround jumper, but the Aggies responded with a 7-0 run to make it 25-23. Vaifanua ended the run with a pair of free throws, and Rusk scored a three to make it 30-23 after one half of play.

The Aggies scored a three to start the third quarter. After USU scored two free throws, Vitulova scored a layup to make it 32-28 with 8:04 to play in the third. Sanchez Ramos and Vitulova scored four straight before the Aggies answered with an 8-0 run to tie it at 36. Sanchez Ramos ended the run with a three to kickstart a Cowgirl 8-0 run, but the Aggies scored a free throw with four seconds left to make it 44-37 after three quarters.

Utah State struck first with a baseline jumper to start the fourth, but Kepenc answered with a three from in front of the Cowgirl bench. A pair of Aggie free throws made it 51-45 with 5:02 to play in the game. Utah State converted a three to make it 51-48 at the 2:52 mark, and Rusk answered with a layup off a nice find from Olson.

Then, Olson and Rusk had steals and layups on back-to-back possessions to make it 57-48 with 1:35 to play. The Cowgirls fouled Weidemann, and she sank both to make it a double-digit lead, 59-48 with 1:03 to play. After an Aggie basket, Weidemann scored two more free throws. Utah State scored twice, but the Cowgirls made all their free throws and walked out with the 65-54 win.

The Aggies were led by Lindsey Jensen-Baker’s 15 points, while Marlene Aniambossou had 10 points.

The Cowgirls will be back on the hardwood on Saturday, Feb. 1, when they host San José State at 1 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.