Cowgirls Await Possible Post-Season Invite

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

•The Cowgirls entered the contest with their longest winning streak of the season at six games. It was Wyoming’s first loss since falling to New Mexico on Feb. 8.

•Wyoming is 11-21 all-time in the MW Basketball Championship.

•The Cowgirls are 1-2 against the Broncos in the MW Championship.

•Wyoming shot 47 percent from the field in the first half. The Cowgirls shot 54 percent in the first quarter. It was the third time in the last four games Wyoming has shot 50 percent or better in the opening quarter.

•The Cowgirls were dominate in the paint outscoring the Broncos 50-32 for the game. It was the most points in the paint since scoring 54 against San Jose State on Feb. 1.

•The Broncos added 12 offensive boards though and scored 10 points on second chances.

•Wyoming was held to only eight assists for the game for the first game under double-digits since recording seven against Colorado State on Feb. 15.

•The Cowgirls hit a season-low one three pointer. The previous low was two triples in the last meeting against Boise State on Feb. 20.

•The game marked the Cowgirls third-straight appearances in the semifinals of the championship.

• The starting lineup of Tommi Olson, Quinn Weidemann, Taylor Rusk, Alba Sanchez Ramos and Tereza Vitulova is now 8-3 on the season.

•Sophomore Tereza Vitulova added 16 points for the Cowgirls to lead the team.

•Vitulova has scored in double-figures 22 times this season and 27 times in her career and in four- straight games.

•Sophomore Quinn Weidemann added 13 points for Wyoming.

•Weidemann has scored in double-figures 15 times this season and 22 times in her career and in six of the last seven games.

•Senior Taylor Rusk added 14 points for the Cowgirls.

•Rusk has now scored in double figures 14 times this season and 52 times in her career.

•Rusk now has 1,142 points in her career in the Brown and Gold.

•Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos had a career-high three steals.