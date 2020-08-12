Cowgirls Basketball Earns Top 25 Slot on WBCA Honor Roll

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE -- For the eighth time in school history and the fourth year in a row, the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team earned a spot on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll, it was announced Tuesday by the organization.

The Cowgirls tied for 20th on the Division I list with Northern Arizona with a 3.646 team GPA for the 2019-20 season. Wyoming is the only Mountain West school to crack the list.

The Cowgirls have had a banner year in the classroom, as nine student-athletes were named academic all-Mountain West, and 10 Cowgirls earned MW Scholar-Athlete honors from the league.

On the court, Wyoming finished the year with a 17-12 record, Gerald Mattinson setting a program record for wins by a first-year head coach. Wyoming finished in a tie for third in the Mountain West and advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament.

Two Cowgirls were recognized by the league, Tereza Vitulova earning all-MW honors and Jaeden Vaifanua selected to the conference’s all-freshman team.

The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2019-20 season is the 25th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.

South Dakota, coached by Dawn Plitzuweit, finished first among NCAA Division I members with a 3.793 cumulative team grade-point average.

Seton Hill, coached by Mark Katarski, led NCAA Division II members with a 3.831 GPA.

Buena Vista, coached by David Wells, took top honors in NCAA Division III with a 3.865 GPA.

Indiana Tech, coached by Jessie Biggs, was No. 1 in the NAIA division with a 3.806 GPA.

Miles, coached by Taylor Harris, led all two-year college members with a 3.771 GPA.

A team’s GPA is calculated by dividing the total number of quality points (A=4, B=3, C=2, D=1, F=0) earned by the total number of academic hours attempted by all team members in the academic terms (semesters or quarters) that the season spans. Weighted grades are converted to a 4.0 scale. The GPAs are rounded to the nearest thousandth of a point. Teams are nominated for the honor by the WBCA member head coach. A team must have a 3.000 or better GPA to be nominated.

Founded in 1981, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women's and girls' basketball at all levels of competition.

The WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to those organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport.