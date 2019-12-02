Cowgirls Basketball Opens Mountain West Season on the Road at Air Force Wednesday

From the Desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (3-3) opens Mountain West action by traveling to Colorado Springs Wednesday to face the Air Force Falcons (1-7) for a game tipping off at 6:30 p.m. (MT). The Cowgirls took both meetings against Air Force last season, including an overtime thriller in Clune Arena.

The game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network, and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Reece Monaco on play-by-play and Wyoming Hall of Famer Margie McDonald with color commentary.

A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 3-3 on the year following a 66-57 road win over North Dakota State. Wyoming is led offensively by sophomore Tereza Vitulova, as she averages 11.7 points and a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while senior Taylor Rusk averages 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos (7.8), sophomore Karla Erjavec (6.5) and freshman McKinley Bradshaw (5.7) all average over 5.0 points per game, while Erjavec leads the team with 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, Weidemann averages 1.2 steals per game, while Vitulova protects the paint with 0.8 blocks per game.

The Cowgirls are shooting 38.7 percent (136-351) from the field, 33.3 percent (45-135) from three point range and 65.1 percent (41-63) from the free throw line to average 59.7 points per game. Wyoming averages 11.5 assists and 13.2 turnovers per game. Cowgirl foes are shooting 39.6 percent (131-331) from the field, 35.6 percent (32-90) from three and 67.7 percent (65-96) from the free throw line to average 59.8 points per game. Wyoming opponents average 10.5 assists and 13.8 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 3-3 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

SCOUTING AIR FORCE

The Falcons are 1-7 this season, coming off an 81-54 loss against No. 20 Tennessee. Air Force is led by Kaelin Immel’s team leading 14.6 points and 2.8 assists per game. Riley Snyder averages 13.3 points and 3.9 assists per game to round out Air Force’s double-digit scorers. Emily Conroe averages 9.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while Haley Jones averages a team-best 7.5 rebounds and 6.0 points per contest. Defensively, Jones leads the team with 1.0 blocks per game and 2.3 steals per game. Kamri Heath (5.6) and Allyah Marlett (5.3) both average over 5.0 points per game to provide depth for Air Force.

The Falcons are shooting 33.7 percent (176-522) from the field, 28.6 percent (40-140) from three and 66.2 percent (88-133) from the free throw line to average 60.0 points per game. The Falcons average 10.4 assists and 17.1 turnovers per game. Opponents are shooting 45.5 percent (214-470) from the field, 36.1 percent (39-108) from three and 72.1 percent (98-136) from the free throw line to average 70.6 points per game. Opponents average 12.8 assists and 19.1 turnovers per game.

Head coach Chris Gobrecht is 20-108 in her fourth year at the helm of Air Force, and has an overall record of 562-581 in 40 years as a head coach.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST AIR FORCE

Overall, the Cowgirls lead the Falcons 51-3 in a series that dates back to 1979 after winning both matchups a year ago. The Cowgirls are 21-3 on the road against Air Force, having split the last two road games in each of the last two years.

UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will continue a two-game road trip to start Mountain West play against New Mexico on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.