Cowgirls Comeback Attempt Falls Short Against Boise State in MW Semi-Final

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LAS VEGAS – This time the comeback come up short for the Wyoming Cowgirls.

This time, they fell behind early, and Boise State didn't let the Cowgirls regain control, handing Wyoming a 79-71 loss in the semi-finals of the Mountain West Women's Tournament on Tuesday night.

Boise went on a 14-0 run midway in the second quarter, taking a 39-26 lead, thanks in part to hitting five three-point shots. A Cowgirls' team that overcame a record-setting 16-point deficit in the second half of Monday's quarterfinals got back into the game but never regained the lead.

"Without looking at the film I really couldn't tell you what happened," Wyoming coach Gerald Mattinson said. "I know they shot the ball well. I know we got confused a couple times on what we wanted to do with their on-ball screens. But without looking at the film I really couldn't give you a good answer."

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova led the Cowgirls in scoring with 16 points, and paced the Cowgirls on the glass with seven rebounds. Vitulova reached double-figure scoring for the 22nd time this season, the 27th time in her career and for the fourth-straight game.

Sophomore Quinn Weidemann scored 13 points, reaching double-digit scoring for the 15 time this season. The Omaha, Neb., product has reached double-digit scoring 15 times this year and in six of the last seven games. Weidemann added four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Senior Taylor Rusk scored 14 points with three rebounds, reaching double-digit scoring for the fourth-straight game and the 14 time this season. She has also reached at least 10 points in a game 52 times in her career. Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos added nine points, five rebounds and a career-high three steals.

Vitulova opened the gam with back-to-back baskets before the Broncos got on the board with a layup. The Cowgirls used a 5-0 run to go up 9-2, but Boise State scored off an offensive rebound to make it 9-4 with 5:43 to play in the opening quarter. However, with the Cowgirls unable to score for over three minutes, the Broncos used an 11-0 run to take the lead, 13-9, before Rusk and Vaifanua scored back-to-back layups to tie the game at 13 apiece. The teams traded scores in the final minute, and the teams were tied at 15 after the first quarter.

Then, Boise took control.

"We had a great, great second quarter," said Boise coach Gordy Presnell. "And our second quarter created some space so they never really -- they came close to recovering that space, but they didn't."

Vitulova scored a hook shot to start the second period, but the Broncos answered right back to keep the game tied. The teams traded points until an 8-0 run put Boise State up 33-26 with 4:25 to play in the half, forcing a Wyoming timeout. Out of the break, the Broncos added six more before Erjavec scored a layup to stop the 14-point Bronco run. Boise State scored five of the next nine points, and the Broncos held a 44-32 advantage at halftime.

The Broncos grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to start the third quarter, and Sanchez Ramos scored a pair of kickstart a 6-0 Cowgirl run. The Broncos called timeout with their lead cut to 46-38 at the 7:57 mark. Out of the break, the squads traded points to a 56-50 Bronco lead with 2:46 to play in the frame. The Cowgirls scored seven more points, highlighted by a buzzer-beating three from Bradshaw, and the Broncos led 63-57 after three quarters.

The Broncos scored two layups to start the fourth quarter before Erjavec scored for the Cowgirls. Olson picked up a steal for a layup, and after a Boise State free throw, Vitulova scored two from the line, making it 68-63 for Boise State.

The Broncos, however, withheld the Cowgirls challenge.

"We were in the huddle with three or four minutes, and we were, like, we've got to get this done," Presnell said of the break between the final two periods. "It was real positive and we just went out and executed pretty well."

The Broncos scored six of the next 10 to stretch the lead to 74-67, and Wyoming called timeout with 52.9 seconds to play. The Cowgirls started fouling, and the Broncos were strong from the line to take the 79-71 victory.