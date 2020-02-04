Cowgirls Head to Boise, Looking to Extend MW Conference Winning Streak

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (11-9, 7-4 MW) will put its three-game winning streak on the line when it travels to Idaho to take on Boise State (15-8, 7-4 MW). The Cowgirls will look for their first season sweep of the Broncos since BSU joined the Mountain West for the 2011-12 season.

The game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network, and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Reece Monaco on the call.

A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 11-9 overall this season with a 7-4 mark in conference play following an 80-45 victory over San Jose State.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads the Cowgirls in scoring and rebounding with per-game averages of 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann is averaging 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Senior Taylor Rusk averages 9.2 points per contest and contributes 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos averages 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for UW. Defensively, sophomore Tommi Olson leads Wyoming with 24 steals, while freshman Jaeden Vaifanua protects the paint with a team-high 13 blocked shots.

The Cowgirls are shooting 42.3 percent (488-1,155) from the field, 34.7 percent (144-415) from three and 73.8 percent (172-233) from the free throw line to average 64.6 points per game. Wyoming averages 13.2 assists and 12.3 turnovers per contest.

Opponents are shooting 39.4 percent (446-1,132) from the field, 32.0 percent (101-316) from three and 73.9 percent (198-268) from the free throw line to average 59.6 points per game. Cowgirl foes average 10.9 assists and 12.1 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns an 11-9 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

SCOUTING BOISE STATE

The Boise State Broncos are 15-8 overall and 7-4 in Mountain West play following an 83-72 win over Nevada. Mallory McGwire leads the Broncos in scoring and rebounding, averaging 12.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest. The balanced Boise State attack features three more players in double-figures, as Braydey Hodgins (11.5), Riley Lupfer (11.3) and A’Shanti Coleman (10.5) all score well for BSU.

Jayde Christopher directs the Bronco offense, averaging 7.7 assists per game, which is second nationally. Defensively, McGwire averages 1.4 blocks per game to protect Boise State’s paint, while Christopher averages a team-high 1.2 steals per game.

The Broncos are shooting 44.8 percent (655-1,461) from the field, 32.9 percent (161-489) from three and 75.0 percent (210-280) from the free throw line to average 73.1 points per game. Boise State averages 16.7 assists and 14.7 turnovers per game.

Boise State foes are shooting 40.3 percent (567-1,406) from the field, 33.7 percent (134-398) from three and 75.8 percent (275-363) from the free throw line to average 67.1 points per game. Opponents average 12.2 assists and 14.6 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gordy Presnell is in his 15th season at Boise State, recording a 286-180 record at the helm of the Broncos. Overall, Presnell holds a 397-127 record in 33 seasons as a head coach.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST BOISE STATE

The Cowgirls and Broncos are in their ninth season as conference rivals, and the series is even at 9-9 during that time. Overall, Boise State holds a narrow 14-13 lead in the series that dates back to 1989. The Cowgirls won the first matchup this season, 73-68, in Laramie. Wyoming hasn’t earned the season sweep over BSU since they became conference rivals.

UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will host New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. (MT). This will be Wyoming’s “Bounce Cancer” game.