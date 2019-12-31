Cowgirls Hoops Welcomes Boise for Rematch of Last Year's Mountin West Championship Game

From the Desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (6-5, 2-0 MW) jumps back into Mountain West play when Boise State (10-4, 2-0 MW) travels to 7,220 feet for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off this Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. This is a rematch of the Mountain West Championship game a year ago.

The game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network, and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Reece Monaco on play-by-play and Wyoming Hall of Famer Margie McDonald with color commentary.

A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 6-5 this season coming off a 54-65 loss to No. 17 Gonzaga two weeks ago. Wyoming is led offensively by Tereza Vitulova, who averages 13.3 points per game. Vitulova also pulls down a team-best 6.4 rebounds per game. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averages 9.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, while senior Taylor Rusk contributes 7.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Sophomore Karla Erjavec directs the offense with a team-best 3.7 assists per game and adds 7.5 points per contest. Defensively, Vitulova and freshman Jaeden Vaifanua each have seven blocks this year, while Weidemann has 15 steals to lead UW.

The Cowgirls are shooting 40.8 percent (266-652) from the field, 34.5 percent (82-238) from three and 67.0 percent (75-112) from the free throw line to average 62.6 points per game. Wyoming averages 12.5 assists and 12.3 turnovers per game. Opponents are shooting 37.4 percent (234-626) from the field, 31.2 percent (49-157) from three and 70.7 percent (104-147) from the free throw line to average 56.5 points per game. Cowgirl foes average 9.9 assists and 13.0 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 6-5 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

SCOUTING BOISE STATE

The Broncos are 10-4 this year following a 76-74 win over Pepperdine on Dec. 22. Boise State is led offensively by four players in double-figure scoring. Riley Lupfer (12.5), Mallory McGwire (12.4), Braydey Hodgins (11.6) and A’Shanti Coleman (10.1) lead the balanced Bronco Attack. McGwire and Coleman lead the Broncos in rebounding with 7.9 and 5.4 per game, respectively, while Jayde Christopher averages 7.9 assists to direct the offense. Defensively, Coleman averages 1.4 steals while McGwire averages 1.4 blocks per game to lead Boise State.

The Broncos are shooting 45.7 percent (411-899) from the field, 35.1 percent (115-328) from three and 69.1 percent (112-162) from the free throw line to average 74.9 points per game. Boise State averages 18.0 assists and 15.8 turnovers per game. Boise State opponents are shooting 41.1 percent (353-859) from the field, 35.0 percent (91-260) from three and 74.6 percent (144-193) from the free throw line to average 67.2 points per game. BSU foes average 13.7 assists and 16.4 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gordy Presnell is in his 15th season at Boise State and owns a 281-176 record at the helm of the Broncos. Overall, he is 677-303 in 33 years as a head coach.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST BOISE STATE

The Cowgirls and Broncos enter ninth eighth season as conference rivals, and the Broncos hold a narrow 9-8 lead in the series during their tenure in the Mountain West. Overall, Boise State holds a 14-12 lead in the series that dates back to 1989. Last year, the teams each won their home games during the regular season before the Broncos won in the Mountain West Tournament Championship, 68-51.

UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will continue Mountain West play when Colorado State travels to Laramie for the first edition of the 2019-20 Border War on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. (MT).