Cowgirls Host Fresno State in Senior Night on Thursday

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Cowgirl basketball team (15-11, 11-6 MW) hosts Fresno State (23-5, 16-1 MW) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowgirls will honor Coreen Labish, Elisa Pilli and Taylor Rusk prior to tip-off for the annual “Senior Night” ceremony.

The game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network, and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Reece Monaco on the call.

A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 15-11 overall with an 11-6 record in the Mountain West following an 84-79 win on the road against Nevada. Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads the Cowgirls in scoring and rebounding with averages of 14.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averages 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, while senior Taylor Rusk averages 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua averages 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds off the bench, while sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos averages .3 points and 5.0 rebounds for UW. Defensively, Vitulova and Vaifanua each have 16 blocks on the season, while sophomore Tommi Olson leads the team with 33 steals.

The Cowgirls are shooting 42.6 percent (624-1,464) from the field, 34.3 percent (182-531) from three and 76.7 percent (240-313) from the free throw line to average 64.2 points per game. Wyoming averages 12.8 assists and 13.2 turnovers per game. Opponents are shooting 39.0 percent (581-1,488) from the field, 31.6 percent (136-430) from three and 75.3 percent (250-332) from the free throw line to average 59.5 points per game. Cowgirl foes average 10.4 assists and 11.6 turnovers per contest.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 15-11 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

SCOUTING FRESNO STATE

The Fresno State Bulldogs are 23-5 overall with a 16-1 record in the Mountain West following a 69-58 win over Nevada. The Bulldogs have clinched the regular season MW championship. Haley Cavinder leads Fresno State in scoring with 15.9 points per game. She also averages 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Maddi Utti also averages 15.9 points and a team-best 8.8 rebounds per game. Hanna Cavinder averages 15.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Aly Gamez rounds out double-digit scorers with 10.6 points per game. Defensively, Utti has 70 steals, while Brooke Walling has 26 blocks.

The Bulldogs are shooting 43.8 percent (812-1,854) from the field, 30.1 percent (192-638) from three and 76.0 percent (319-420 from the free throw line to average 76.2 points per game. Fresno State averages 16.3 assists and 12.2 turnovers per game. Opponents are shooting 39.9 percent (717-1,795) from the field, 29.8 percent (165-554) from three and 71.1 percent (246-346) from the free throw line to average 65.9 points per game. Bulldog foes average 14.0 assists and 15.2 turnovers per game.

Head coach Jaime White is 118-70 in six seasons at the helm of Fresno State. Overall, she is 234-197 in 14 seasons as a head coach.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST FRESNO STATE

The Bulldogs own the all-time series, 21-13, but the two teams have split the last four meetings. Fresno State won the earlier matchup this year, 89-59, in Fresno. The Bulldogs have won 11 of the last 14 meetings between the two teams, and 13 of the 18 games since the two teams became Mountain West foes in 2012-13. Since joining the Mountain West, Fresno State is 3-4 against Wyoming in Laramie.

UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will travel to Las Vegas for the Mountain West Championships, held Sunday through Wednesday, March 1-4. The Cowgirls have a first-round bye.