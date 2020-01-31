Cowgirls Host MW Surprise San Jose State Saturday Afternoon

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Cowgirl basketball team (10-9, 6-4 MW) will host the San José State Spartans (15-6, 9-1 MW) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a Mountain West matchup. The Spartans were picked to finish last in the league during the preseason, but sit in second place more than halfway through the conference season. Wyoming is looking to push its current winning streak to three in a row.

The game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network, and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Reece Monaco on the call.

A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 10-9 overall with a 6-4 record in the Mountain West following a 65-54 road win against Utah State. Sophomore Tereza Vitulova averages 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game to lead the Cowgirls in both stats. Senior Taylor Rusk puts up 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, while sophomore Quinn Weidemann scored 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest.

Weidemann has made a team-best 31 threes. Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos scored 7.7 points and pulls down 4.9 rebounds per game. Defensively, Rusk leads the team with 22 steals, while Weidemann has 20 thefts on the season. Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua has a team-high 12 blocks this season.

The Cowgirls are shooting 41.8 percent (455-1,089) from the field, 35.5 percent (140-394) from three and 74.0 percent (162-219) from the free throw line to average 63.8 points per game. Wyoming averages 12.8 assists and 12.3 turnovers per game. Cowgirl opponents are shooting 39.7 percent (429-1,080) from the field, 31.9 percent (96-301) from three and 73.3 percent (192-262) from the free throw line to average 60.3 points per game. Opponents average 11.0 assists and 11.6 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 10-9 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

SCOUTING SAN JOSÉ STATE

The Spartans are 15-6 overall, a 9-1 mark in the Mountain West following a 74-61 win over Boise State. Ayzhiana Basallo averages a Mountain West-leading 21.2 points per game while dishing out a team-best 5.0 assists per game, which is third in the league.

Tyra Whitehead averages a double-double with 14.1 points and a MW-leading 10.2 rebounds per game. She also leads the Spartans with 2.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Raziya Potter scores 9.6 points per game, while Fieme’a Hafoka averages 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

The Spartans are shooting 42.1 percent (585-1,391) from the field, a Mountain West-leading 37.3 percent (169-453) from three and 75.6 percent (291-385) from the free throw line to average 77.6 points per game. The Spartans average 17.5 assists and 15.3 turnovers per game. Opponents are shooting 39.1 percent (557-1,425) from the field, 29.0 percent (148-510) from three and 68.2 percent (240-352) from the free throw line to average 71.5 points per game. Foes average 17.2 assists and 18.8 turnovers per game.

Head coach Jamie Craighead is 79-127 in seven seasons at the helm of the Spartans. Overall, she is 130-125 in 11 seasons as a head coach at the Division I level.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST SAN JOSÉ STATE

The Cowgirls own an 11-3 lead in the series against the Spartans and have won the last six games played between the two teams. At home, Wyoming is 6-1 against SJSU, and has won the last three games played at 7,220 feet. The series began in 1997, and the Cowgirls won the first two games between the two teams. Since the Spartans joined the Mountain West in 2014, Wyoming is 9-3 against SJSU.

UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will travel to Idaho to face Boise State on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. (MT). Wyoming will look for the season sweep of the Broncos.