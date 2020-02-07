Cowgirls Host New Mexico in `Bounce Cancer' Game Saturday

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (11-10, 7-5 MW) hosts the New Mexico Lobos (12-12, 3-8 MW) on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. for the annual “Bounce Cancer” game. The game is part of a athletic doubleheader. Wyoming's wrestling team will take on Oklahoma State at 8 p.m., in the AA.

There will be a Bounce Cancer Walk at Noon before the game, with registration beginning at 11 a.m. in the Arena-Auditorium grand entrance near Mickey’s. T-shirts will be available (donation required) throughout the Arena-Auditorium concourse once doors open. All proceeds will benefit the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center.

The game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network, and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Reece Monaco on the call.

A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 11-10 overall this season and 7-5 in the Mountain West following a 67-48 loss on the road to Boise State. Sophomore Tereza Vitulova averages team highs in both points and rebounds with 14.2 and 5.5, respectively. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averages 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Senior Taylor Rusk averages 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos and freshman Jaeden Vaifanua each average 7.1 points per game, while Sanchez Ramos pulls down 4.8 rebounds per game and Vaifanua collects 4.0 rebounds per contest. Defensively, sophomore Tommi Olson has a team-high 27 steals while Vaifanua has 13 blocks.

The Cowgirls are shooting 42.2 percent (505-1,197) from the field, 34.4 percent (146-425) from three and 74.2 percent (184-248) from the free throw line to average 63.8 points per game. Wyoming averages 12.8 assists and 12.8 turnovers per game. Wyoming foes are shooting 39.7 percent (472-1,189) from the field, 31.6 percent (106-335) from three and 74.3 percent (208-280) from the free throw line to average 59.9 points per game. Opponents average 10.9 assists and 12.2 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns an 11-10 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

SCOUTING NEW MEXICO

The New Mexico Lobos are 12-12 on the season and 3-8 in the Mountain West following a 78-84 loss to league-leading Fresno State. The Lobos are led by Ahlise Hurst, who averages 13.8 points per game to go along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Jordan Hosey averages 12.3 points and a team-best 8.4 rebounds per contest. Jaedyn De La Cerda rounds out New Mexico’s double-digit scorers with 10.3 points per game, and she chips in 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Aisia Robertson averages 5.5 assists per game to direct the offense. Defensively, Hurst has 43 steals on the year, while Antonia Anderson has a team-high 34 blocks.

The Lobos are shooting 40.0 percent (678-1,696) from the field, 31.4 percent (205-652) from three and 75.3 percent (286-380) from the free throw line to average 77.0 points per game. New Mexico averages 15.9 assists and 13.5 turnovers per contest. Opponents are shooting 41.2 percent (625-1,517) from the field, 37.6 percent (181-482) from three and 70.2 percent (283-403) from the free throw line to average 71.4 points per game. Lobo foes average 16.1 assists and 20.9 turnovers per game.

Head coach Mike Bradbury is 76-45 at the helm of New Mexico in four seasons. Overall, he is 154-162 in 13 years as a head coach.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST NEW MEXICO

Overall, the Lobos own a narrow 41-38 lead in the series between the two schools after the Cowgirls took this year’s first matchup. The Cowgirls have won seven of the last eight against UNM. Since 2008, Wyoming is 17-9 against New Mexico, including a owning a 9-3 record in the Dome of Doom.

UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will travel to Fort Collins for the final edition of this year’s “Border War” on Saturday, Feb. 15 for a 2 p.m. tip.