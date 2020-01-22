Cowgirls Look to Even the Score with San Diego State at the AA Wednesday Night

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (8-9, 4-4 MW) will look to avoid being swept in the season-series by San Diego Sate when they host the Aztecs at the AA on Wednesday night. SDSU (8-12, 3-5 MW) pulled out a 67-70 overtime victory earlier this season.

The game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network, and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Reece Monaco on the call.

A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 8-9 overall with a 4-4 record in the Mountain West following a 59-89 loss on the road against Fresno State. Sophomore Tereza Vitulova is Wyoming’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averages 9.1 points per game and has made a team-high 29 three-point field goals. Senior Taylor Rusk does a little bit of everything, averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos averages 7.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while sophomore Karla Erjavec averages 7.0 points and a team-high 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, Weidemann and Rusk each have 18 steals this year, while freshman Jaeden Vaifanua has a team-high 11 blocks.

The Cowgirls are shooting 41.1 percent (403-981) from the field, 36.1 percent (127-352) from three and 71.5 percent (133-186) from the free throw line to average 62.7 points per game. Wyoming averages 12.7 assists and 12.6 turnovers per game. Opponents are shooting 39.1 percent (382-977) from the field, 30.9 percent (86-278) from three and 74.2 percent (175-236) from the free throw line to average 60.3 points per game. Cowgirl foes average 11.0 assists and 11.6 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns an 8-9 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

SCOUTING SAN DIEGO STATE

The Aztecs are led offensively by Taylor Kalmer, who averages 15.1 points per game. Sophia Ramos averages 13.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while Mallory Adams averages 12.8 points and a team-best 6.0 rebounds per contest. Ramos is the team’s assist leader, averaging 3.5 dimes per game. Tea Adams scores 8.8 points per game and averages 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively, Ramos has a team-best 25 steals, while Adams has 20 steals of her own. Zayn Dornstauder has a team-high 20 blocks on the defensive end.

The Aztecs shoot 41.4 percent (464-1,120) from the field, 34.4 percent (101-294) and 69.7 percent (223-320) from the free throw line to average 62.6 points per game. San Diego State averages 12.3 assists and 13.8 turnovers per game. Opponents shoot 39.4 percent (503-1,277) from the field, 31.6 percent (126-399) from three and 71.1 percent (187-263) from the free throw line to average 65.95 points per game. Opponents average 15.2 assists and 11.2 turnovers per game.

Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson is 73-111 in seven seasons at the helm of San Diego State.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST SAN DIEGO STATE

The Cowgirls and Aztecs have met on the hardwood 59 times, and the Cowgirls hold a narrow edge, 30-29. The Aztecs are up one, 5-4, over the last nine games, and Wyoming had won three straight in the series until just a few weeks ago. The Aztecs haven’t won in Laramie since 2015. The Cowgirls are 4-1 against SDSU in the last five games here at 7,220 feet. The last two games in the series have gone to overtime, a 75-70 win for UW in the MW tournament last year, and a 60-67 loss for UW this year.

UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will have the weekend off before traveling to Logan, Utah, to face Utah State on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. (MT).